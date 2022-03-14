Der Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07 zeigt bewährte Details: geschmeidige Überzüge, frische Akzente und perfekte Details für einen tollen Look.Der gepolsterte, mittelhohe Kragen mit klassischem Klettverschluss sorgt für traditionellen Basketball-Tragekomfort.Die Nike Air-Dämpfung in der Ferse sorgt für leistungsfähigen Tragekomfort
4.9 Sterne
6639b883-986b-42af-8277-5f31009f91ed - 14. März 2022
I wasn’t initially looking for high’s but this shoe kept selling out across all fits and I haven’t been disappointed with these. Great shoes that generate compliments and jealous glances alike :) I still want these in mids and lows I love em!
R A. - 07. Jan. 2022
Schuhgröße stimmt zu meiner FußGrösse. Sehr komfortabel und sieht gut aus! Gut abwaschbar.
L I. - 19. Dez. 2021
Prodotto che a soddisfatto appieno le mie aspettative