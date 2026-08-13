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Nike Air Force 1 '07 "Florette" Schuh (Damen) - Pink Rise/Pink Foam/Metallic Silver/Pink Rise

Nike Air Force 1 '07 "Florette"

Damenschuh

CHF 150
Pink Rise/Pink Foam/Metallic Silver/Pink Rise
Schwarz/Off Noir/Metallic Silver/Schwarz
Weiß/Wolf Grey/Metallic Silver/Weiß
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Bequem, langlebig und zeitlos – dieser Schuh ist aus gutem Grund die Nummer 1. Der Air Force 1 kombiniert seine klassische Silhouette mit hochwertigem Leder für einen klaren, cleanen Look.


  • Gezeigte Farbe: Pink Rise/Pink Foam/Metallic Silver/Pink Rise
  • Style: IR8637-600
  • Ursprungsland/-region: Indonesien

Nike Air Force 1 '07 "Florette"

CHF 150

Bequem, langlebig und zeitlos – dieser Schuh ist aus gutem Grund die Nummer 1. Der Air Force 1 kombiniert seine klassische Silhouette mit hochwertigem Leder für einen klaren, cleanen Look.

Vorteile

  • Das Obermaterial aus Leder mit perforiertem Zehenbereich ist atmungsaktiv und bequem.
  • Das Nike Air-Element gewährleistet eine leichtgewichtige Dämpfung.
  • Die Gummi-Außensohle mit klassischen Drehpunkten sorgt für Traktion und Strapazierfähigkeit.

Produktinformationen

  • Gepolsterter Schuhkragen
  • Schaumstoff-Mittelsohle
  • Gezeigte Farbe: Pink Rise/Pink Foam/Metallic Silver/Pink Rise
  • Style: IR8637-600
  • Ursprungsland/-region: Indonesien

Versand & Rücksendung

Für Standardlieferungen wird eine Gebühr von CHF 10.– berechnet. Diese gilt für Gäste bei Bestellungen unter CHF 140.– und für Nike Member bei Bestellungen unter CHF 70.–.

30 Tage kostenlose Rücksendung. Es gelten einige Ausnahmen.

Bewertungen (6)

4.5 Sterne

  • Gorgeous steppers

    Aleshiap544157813

    I love them they are sooo cute and I get to match with my baby daughter

  • Beautiful but Loud

    emh1223

    I love AF1s. These are beautiful but they are the loudest pair of sneakers ever. They squeak and make so much noise they are unwearable. Disappointed because they are so lovely.

  • Great shoe…show stopper

    rah4300

    Love this shoe a mix of a classic with a bit of femininity, so comfortable and stylish I got so many compliments.

Nike Air Force 1 '07 "Florette" Schuh (Damen)

Nike Air Force 1 '07 "Florette"

CHF 150

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