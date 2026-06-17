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Nike ACG Dri-FIT 7/8-Traillauf-Leggings mit hohem Bund (Damen) - Schwarz/Summit White

Recyclingmaterialien

Nike ACG

Dri-FIT 7/8-Traillauf-Leggings mit hohem Bund (Damen)

CHF 110
Größe auswählenGrößentabelle

Dieses Produkt besteht zu mindestens 50 % aus recycelten Polyesterfasern.

Gerüchten zufolge brauchst du Taschen für deine Trailläufe – reichen vielleicht acht? Diese Taschen unterscheiden sich in Größe, Form und Reißverschlussfähigkeit, damit du dich voll und ganz auf das Gelände konzentrieren kannst. Mit dem Kordelzug am Bund kannst du die Passform einstellen und das atmungsaktive Material sorgt für Tragekomfort, während du Kilometer sammelst.


  • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz/Summit White
  • Style: IO9645-010
  • Ursprungsland/-region: Kambodscha, Vietnam

Nike ACG

CHF 110

Gerüchten zufolge brauchst du Taschen für deine Trailläufe – reichen vielleicht acht? Diese Taschen unterscheiden sich in Größe, Form und Reißverschlussfähigkeit, damit du dich voll und ganz auf das Gelände konzentrieren kannst. Mit dem Kordelzug am Bund kannst du die Passform einstellen und das atmungsaktive Material sorgt für Tragekomfort, während du Kilometer sammelst.

Trockenes Tragegefühl

Weiches, elastisches Material mit Nike Dri-FIT-Technologie leitet Schweiß von der Haut ab, damit er schneller verdunstet, und hält dich so angenehm trocken.

Bleib vorbereitet

Zu den Aufbewahrungsoptionen gehören zwei Mesh-Eingrifftaschen an der Seite und eine Reißverschlusstasche hinten, die groß genug für die meisten Smartphones ist. Außerdem bieten fünf Mesh-Taschen am Bund Stauraum für Trail-Essentials wie Energie-Gels und Lippenbalsam.

Produktinformationen

  • Body/Zwickelfutter: 75 % Polyester / 25 % Elastan; Mesh: 81 % Nylon / 19 % Elastan.
  • Kordelzug am Bund
  • Reflektierende ACG- und Swoosh-Logos
  • Nicht zur Verwendung als persönliche Schutzausrüstung (PSA) geeignet
  • Enge Passform
  • Maschinenwäsche
  • Importiert
  • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz/Summit White
  • Style: IO9645-010
  • Ursprungsland/-region: Kambodscha, Vietnam

Größe und Passform

    • Model trägt Größe S bei einer Körpergröße von 178 cm
    • Enge Passform: eng anliegend und passgenau
    • Mittlerer Halt: Liegt eng an, damit nichts verrutscht
    • 7/8-Länge: reicht bis zum Knöchel
    • Design mit hohem Bund: Sitzt über der Taille für mehr Schutz
  • Größentabelle

Versand & Rücksendung

Für Standardlieferungen wird eine Gebühr von CHF 10.– berechnet. Diese gilt für Gäste bei Bestellungen unter CHF 140.– und für Nike Member bei Bestellungen unter CHF 70.–.

30 Tage kostenlose Rücksendung. Es gelten einige Ausnahmen.

Herstellungsinformationen

    • Der recycelte Polyester, der in Nike Produkten verwendet wird, besteht aus recycelten Plastikflaschen, die gereinigt, zerkleinert und in Pellets umgewandelt werden. Diese Pellets werden zu neuem, hochwertigem Garn versponnen, das wiederum in unseren Produkten eingesetzt wird. So reduzieren wir die Auswirkungen unserer Performance-Produkte auf die Umwelt.
    • Neben der Reduzierung von Abfällen reduziert recycelter Polyester die Kohlenstoff-Emissionen um bis zu 30 % im Vergleich zu neu produziertem Polyester. Nike verwendet jährlich durchschnittlich 1 Milliarde Plastikflaschen, die sonst auf Mülldeponien und letztendlich im Meer gelandet wären.

Bewertungen (24)

4.8 Sterne

  • Favorite leggings; great fit!

    MarilyninTexas

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I bought these in a size medium, but the waist was a bit too loose, so I downsized to a size small which fit very comfortably. There’s plenty of stretch, so it fits me without being too snug. There’s plenty color is a mossy yellow/green. I like the color, so bought the matching vest. Liked both so much I also bought the same set in Black! The pockets are ample, and there’s a couple of loops to hold a rain jacket, or overshirt if you need to remove a layer, without having to tie it around your waist. I”m 5’4” and there’s plenty of leg length for you taller women, without it sagging on me—great material. The whole outfit—leggings and vest are fantastic high quality, and you’re getting what you pay for, and then some.

    Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away oder im Gegenzug für einen Rabatt bewertet.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Fantastic high quality leggings.

    Marilyn52b1ff4bcdbd4979a5be9451b3889cf5

    These are really high quality leggings. Love the stretch, and length, and the material. Pockets are stretchy, and plenty of them. Waistband is just a little too loose, so I'm going to try size Small, when I usually buy Medium for Nike Universa and Nike Pro leggings. Very high quality material. Love the moss color--looks like a mustard yellow with a touch of green in it. I like my leggings to give me support with compression, and these are perhaps too big for me. So I've ordered the next size down, and hope it's perfect for me.

  • Tolle Tights

    SophieK184449951

    Sehr angenehmer Stoff und viel Platz und perfekt auch für längere Trailläufe bis hin zum Halbmarathon

Nike ACG Dri-FIT 7/8-Traillauf-Leggings mit hohem Bund (Damen)

Nike ACG

CHF 110

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