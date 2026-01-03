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Nike Academy Dri-FIT Fußball-Snood (Herren) - Schwarz/Weiß/Weiß

Recyclingmaterialien

Nike Academy

Dri-FIT-Fußball-Snood

CHF 30

Mit diesem schweißableitenden Snood bleibt dein Gesicht warm und trocken. Das Mesh um den Mund ist atmungsaktiv und liegt eng an deinen Ohren, deiner Nase und deinem Mund an, sodass nichts verrutscht.


  • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz/Weiß/Weiß
  • Style: HF0784-010
  • Ursprungsland/-region: China, Kambodscha

Nike Academy

CHF 30

Mit diesem schweißableitenden Snood bleibt dein Gesicht warm und trocken. Das Mesh um den Mund ist atmungsaktiv und liegt eng an deinen Ohren, deiner Nase und deinem Mund an, sodass nichts verrutscht.

Vorteile

  • Dri-FIT-Technologie leitet Schweiß von der Haut ab, damit er schneller verdunstet, und hält dich so angenehm trocken.
  • Der Snood umschließt deine Nase, deinen Mund und deinen Nacken und liegt eng am Ohr an.

Produktinformationen

  • Reflektierende Designdetails
  • Nicht zur Verwendung als persönliche Schutzausrüstung (PSA) geeignet
  • 96 % Polyester/4 % Elastan
  • Handwäsche
  • Importiert
  • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz/Weiß/Weiß
  • Style: HF0784-010
  • Ursprungsland/-region: China, Kambodscha

Versand & Rücksendung

Für Standardlieferungen wird eine Gebühr von CHF 10.– berechnet. Diese gilt für Gäste bei Bestellungen unter CHF 140.– und für Nike Member bei Bestellungen unter CHF 70.–.

30 Tage kostenlose Rücksendung. Es gelten einige Ausnahmen.

Bewertungen (12)

4.8 Sterne

  • Keeps the chilly wind off your face

    VictorP953836349

    Fit well enough but a bit of a tight fit when you pull the snood over your head. But will keep that chilly wind off your face.

  • Ottimo prodotto

    MatteoRayD862315217

    Fine come materiale, quindi poco ingombrante anche da mettere sotto un casco, tiene adeguatamente caldo.

  • Ottimo

    LuigiE583557268

    Eccezionale sotto il casco Jet della moto

Nike Academy Dri-FIT Fußball-Snood (Herren)

Nike Academy

CHF 30

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