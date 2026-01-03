Nike Academy Dri-FIT Fußball-Snood (Herren)

Keeps the chilly wind off your face
VictorP953836349
Fit well enough but a bit of a tight fit when you pull the snood over your head. But will keep that chilly wind off your face.
Recyclingmaterialien
Mit diesem schweißableitenden Snood bleibt dein Gesicht warm und trocken. Das Mesh um den Mund ist atmungsaktiv und liegt eng an deinen Ohren, deiner Nase und deinem Mund an, sodass nichts verrutscht.
Nike Academy
Mit diesem schweißableitenden Snood bleibt dein Gesicht warm und trocken. Das Mesh um den Mund ist atmungsaktiv und liegt eng an deinen Ohren, deiner Nase und deinem Mund an, sodass nichts verrutscht.
Für Standardlieferungen wird eine Gebühr von CHF 10.– berechnet. Diese gilt für Gäste bei Bestellungen unter CHF 140.– und für Nike Member bei Bestellungen unter CHF 70.–.
30 Tage kostenlose Rücksendung. Es gelten einige Ausnahmen.
4.8 Sterne
Keeps the chilly wind off your face
VictorP953836349
Fit well enough but a bit of a tight fit when you pull the snood over your head. But will keep that chilly wind off your face.
Ottimo prodotto
MatteoRayD862315217
Fine come materiale, quindi poco ingombrante anche da mettere sotto un casco, tiene adeguatamente caldo.
Ottimo
LuigiE583557268
Eccezionale sotto il casco Jet della moto
Nike Academy