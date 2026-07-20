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Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Dri-FIT-Hoodie (Herren) - Schwarz/Schwarz/Dark Smoke Grey

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

Dri-FIT-Hoodie (Herren)

CHF 125
Schwarz/Schwarz/Dark Smoke Grey
Dark Hazel/Schwarz/Velvet Brown
Größe auswählenGrößentabelle

Mit dem Nike 24.7 findest du deine innere Ruhe. Dieser schweißableitende Hoodie wurde für gezielte Erholung und das tägliche Training entwickelt und bietet dir ein Höchstmaß an Tragekomfort. Unser ImpossiblySoft-Material verleiht ihm einen edlen, eleganten Look und ein unglaublich weiches und geschmeidiges Tragegefühl – perfekt für den Cool-down und das Comeback.


  • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz/Schwarz/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Style: IR8807-010
  • Ursprungsland/-region: Vietnam

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

CHF 125

Mit dem Nike 24.7 findest du deine innere Ruhe. Dieser schweißableitende Hoodie wurde für gezielte Erholung und das tägliche Training entwickelt und bietet dir ein Höchstmaß an Tragekomfort. Unser ImpossiblySoft-Material verleiht ihm einen edlen, eleganten Look und ein unglaublich weiches und geschmeidiges Tragegefühl – perfekt für den Cool-down und das Comeback.

Optimiere deine Erholungsphase

Beim Nike 24.7 steht Tragekomfort im Mittelpunkt. Diese Essentials wurden für Performance entwickelt und unterstützen dich in jedem Moment – sowohl vor als auch nach dem Training.

Trockenes Tragegefühl

Nike Dri-FIT-Technologie leitet Schweiß von der Haut ab, wodurch er schneller verdunstet und du angenehm trocken bleibst.

Weitere Vorteile

  • Unser ImpossiblySoft-Material ist ein geschmeidiger Doppelstrick, der den ganzen Tag über für Bewegungsfreiheit sorgt.
  • Die Raglanärmel mit einem speziellen Design ermöglichen eine natürliche Bewegungsfreiheit.

Produktinformationen

  • Signature-Aufhängeschlaufe
  • Vordertasche
  • Body: 51 % Polyester / 25 % Modal / 15 % Baumwolle / 9 % Elastan; Kapuzenfutter: 51 % Polyester / 25 % Modal / 15 % Baumwolle / 9 % Elastan. Taschenbeutel (Handinnenfläche): 79 % Modal/21 % Polyester
  • Maschinenwäsche
  • Importiert
  • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz/Schwarz/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Style: IR8807-010
  • Ursprungsland/-region: Vietnam

Größe und Passform

    • Model trägt Größe M bei einer Körpergröße von 184 cm
    • Lockere Passform: locker und lässig
  • Größentabelle

Versand & Rücksendung

Für Standardlieferungen wird eine Gebühr von CHF 10.– berechnet. Diese gilt für Gäste bei Bestellungen unter CHF 140.– und für Nike Member bei Bestellungen unter CHF 70.–.

30 Tage kostenlose Rücksendung. Es gelten einige Ausnahmen.

Bewertungen (21)

4.8 Sterne

  • Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie Review

    Brandon

    The Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie is next level soft. This hoodie is the epitome of comfortable thanks to the breathable Dri-FIT material and perfect fit. This hoodie is also very versatile. I enjoy wearing this hoodie around town or lifting at the gym. Since there is no fleece-lined layer, I can do a variety of activities and not be too warm. Additionally, it has the ability to be dressed up for a night out or dressed down to hang around my apartment. I really like the simple design of this hoodie with soft lines and discrete hints of Nike. The placement of the 24.7 Nike logo on the left sleeve is classy and the extra zipper pockets are practical. Overall, this hoodie performs very well, but it comes at a steep price point. Given the quality and comfort, I would highly recommend this hoodie to anyone, but it is a bit of an investment.

    Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away oder im Gegenzug für einen Rabatt bewertet.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie

    Cthegr8

    If your daily style leans toward clean, modern streetwear or elevated athleisure, this hoodie hits the sweet spot. Nike completely stripped away the loud, athletic branding. There are no massive chest swooshes or contrasting graphics—just incredibly subtle, low-contrast detailing. It features a relaxed, standard fit. It’s roomy enough through the chest and shoulders to feel completely unrestricted, but the hem and cuffs are tapered just enough to keep the silhouette sharp and clean. The crossover hood design sits flat and neat against your back when it's down, avoiding that bulky "hunchback" look. The front kangaroo pocket is seamless and deep enough to securely hold a phone and keys without sagging awkwardly. What makes this hoodie a standout daily staple is how effortlessly it bridges the gap between couch lounging, weekend coffee runs, and casual social settings. Its incredibly smooth, silky texture gives it a premium feel that will make it the first thing you want to grab out of your closet, while the complete lack of hardware like zippers or drawstrings ensures a clean, no-fuss design that functions as an excellent, bulk-free mid-layer. The Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Hoodie shines brightest as a luxury daily uniform piece. If you’re looking for a rugged hoodie to beat up during yard work, look elsewhere. But if you want a sleek, incredibly comfortable, low-profile pullover that elevates your everyday casual look, it’s a premier choice that justifies its premium price tag through sheer comfort and style.

    Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away oder im Gegenzug für einen Rabatt bewertet.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • My new favorite hoodie

    Andre

    This hoodie is so incredibly soft. It just feels super comfortable to put on. I use it mostly for lounging around the house/chill errands and it’s perfect. The pocket is big and zippered and it fits super easily. Looks great too—I’m a big fan

    Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away oder im Gegenzug für einen Rabatt bewertet.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Dri-FIT-Hoodie (Herren)

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

CHF 125

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