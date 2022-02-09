Affichant une taille réduite, le sac à dos Nike Classic pour Enfant a été conçu pour offrir un confort absolu aux petites épaules. Il intègre plusieurs poches à zips offrant un rangement sécurisé et facile d'accès pour ses aventures quotidiennes.
Livraison standard gratuite pour toute commande de 175 $ ou plus.
4.6 Étoiles
Larns007 - 09 févr. 2022
Good quality bag, bought for my 11 yr old for school. The only downside is the drink holder pocket on the side is quite small.
JKell - 26 janv. 2022
Looked a little small, but fit everything it needed to in it. Good quality.
Sarahsarahsarah22 - 20 janv. 2022
This bag is a great size and the material makes it easy to wipe clean if it gets dirty. The colour is a pretty purple.