      Gardez le rythme avec le legging Nike Dri-FIT Challenger.Il possède une conception extensible qui vous offre une liberté totale lorsque vous courez.De nombreuses poches vous permettent de garder vos essentiels à portée de main lors de vos runs.Produit fabriqué avec au moins 75 % de fibres de polyester recyclé.

      • Couleur affichée : Noir
      • Article : CZ8830-010

      Taille et coupe

      • Le modèle porte une taille M et mesure 191 cm
      • Le modèle grandes tailles et tailles longues porte une taille 2XL et mesure 196 cm
      • Coupe ajustée épousant les formes du corps

      Méthode de fabrication

      • Le polyester recyclé utilisé dans les produits Nike provient de bouteilles en plastique recyclées, qui sont nettoyées, broyées en flocons, puis transformées en granulés. Ces granulés sont ensuite filés pour obtenir un nouveau fil de haute qualité qui servira à la fabrication de nos produits, afin d'offrir des performances optimales avec un impact moindre sur l'environnement.
      • En plus de réduire la production de déchets, le polyester recyclé réduit les émissions de carbone de jusqu'à 30 % par rapport au polyester vierge. Nike détourne en moyenne un milliard de bouteilles en plastique par an de la mise en décharge ou du rejet dans les cours d'eau.
      • Apprenez-en plus sur Move to Zero, notre démarche pour atteindre le zéro déchet et une empreinte carbone nulle. Nous réinventons notamment nos produits selon une approche durable pour protéger le futur de la planète sur laquelle nous vivons et faisons du sport.

      Avis (17)

      4.9 Étoiles

      • Amazing

        Tamira - 25 avr. 2022

        Got them for my boyfriend as a present and he loved them. 0 complaints

      • Quality running tights

        Balaclavaz - 22 févr. 2022

        Purchased to replace an old pair of Nike running tights of different design, the only things I miss are the outside pockets and zip pocket. Other than that these are better designed to hold everything in by place and give good support to the legs.

      • Great item

        Uzzee - 26 janv. 2022

        Lovely comfy fabric and fit.