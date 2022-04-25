Gardez le rythme avec le legging Nike Dri-FIT Challenger.Il possède une conception extensible qui vous offre une liberté totale lorsque vous courez.De nombreuses poches vous permettent de garder vos essentiels à portée de main lors de vos runs.Produit fabriqué avec au moins 75 % de fibres de polyester recyclé.
Tamira - 25 avr. 2022
Got them for my boyfriend as a present and he loved them. 0 complaints
Balaclavaz - 22 févr. 2022
Purchased to replace an old pair of Nike running tights of different design, the only things I miss are the outside pockets and zip pocket. Other than that these are better designed to hold everything in by place and give good support to the legs.
Uzzee - 26 janv. 2022
Lovely comfy fabric and fit.