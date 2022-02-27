Passer au contenu principal
|

Recherches populaires

Meilleures suggestions

      Matières durables

      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift

      Legging de course pour Homme

      150 $

      Bien notés
      Noir/Noir/Noir/Blanc
      Noir/Bleu royal profond/Gris fumée/Cramoisi brillant

      Vos efforts vous ont mené jusqu'à la ligne de départ. Laissez le legging Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift vous porter jusqu'à la ligne d'arrivée. Ultra-doux, léger et offrant un maintien optimal, ce legging est conçu pour vous aider à donner le meilleur de vous-même. Ce produit est composé d'au moins 75 % de fibres de polyester recyclé.

      • Couleur affichée : Noir/Noir/Noir/Blanc
      • Article : DM4613-011

      Taille et coupe

      • Le modèle porte une taille M et mesure 185 cm
      • Coupe ajustée épousant les formes du corps

      Livraison et retours gratuits

      Livraison standard gratuite pour toute commande de 175 $ ou plus.

      • Vous pouvez retourner votre commande gratuitement, quelle que soit la raison, dans un délai de 30 jours.

      Méthode de fabrication

      • Le polyester recyclé utilisé dans les produits Nike provient de bouteilles en plastique recyclées, qui sont nettoyées, broyées en flocons, puis transformées en granulés. Ces granulés sont ensuite filés pour obtenir un nouveau fil de haute qualité qui servira à la fabrication de nos produits, afin d'offrir des performances optimales avec un impact moindre sur l'environnement.
      • En plus de réduire la production de déchets, le polyester recyclé réduit les émissions de carbone de jusqu'à 30 % par rapport au polyester vierge. Nike détourne en moyenne un milliard de bouteilles en plastique par an de la mise en décharge ou du rejet dans les cours d'eau.
      • Apprenez-en plus sur Move to Zero, notre démarche pour atteindre le zéro déchet et une empreinte carbone nulle. Nous réinventons notamment nos produits selon une approche durable pour protéger le futur de la planète sur laquelle nous vivons et faisons du sport.

      Avis (21)

      4.6 Étoiles

      • Very stylish, fits well!

        AZ Runner - 27 févr. 2022

        Just got done wearing these to run a 5K outside! Let me start by saying that these tights look very cool. I have them in a cool blue pattern that is awesome looking. I personally did not feel comfortable wearing them without shorts over them (for obvious reasons) but that is how they're designed to be worn. The inner lining fits well and I didn't have a lot of movement down there. I would rate them a 5 if I felt like I could wear them without shorts over them.

        Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours.
        #teamnike

      • Perfect tights

        AG - 25 févr. 2022

        These tights are amazing. The Nike Dri-FIT ADV Aeroswift is extremely comfortable. The tights fit perfectly and are light weight. Good thing is they are not transparent or thin. I am a gym person and go for my CrossFit classes almost everyday and these are great for my workout routine. It feels like I am wearing nothing at all but it provides the right kind of support and compression during the workout. Additionally the fabric of the tights is so soft to touch and the design is so stylish that I received many compliments for it.Even after the workout, it keeps you cool and dry as there is no sweaty feeling due to absorbency of the material. I have worn it multiple times and have no complains as far as the durability of the tights is concerned. The fit and striped design with shining logo is my favorite part of the tights. I would highly recommend these tights to any person who likes to do workout and be comfortable at the same time.

        Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours.
        #teamnike

      • Performance at it’s Best

        Garrett - 23 févr. 2022

        After using these racing tights to partake in a bunch of different activities they definitely check(no pun intended) all the boxes as far as comfortability and performance is concerned. They keep you cool and dry do to the breathability of the material and I also appreciated the back pocket to store my keys while running. Even utilized them under my Gi during JiuJitsu and not only did they keep me dry but they also stood up to rolling on the mats for a couple of hours a week during class. The style is on point and the muted navy and white stripe are accented perfect with the pop of orange radiating from the Nike swoosh. The only thing I could do without was the built in brief liner but this is not a deal breaker as they are definitely still very comfortable and it adds a little extra support. All in all, highly recommend for those on the go!

        Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours.
        #teamnike