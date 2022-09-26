Célébrant l'histoire et la culture du tennis, la Nike Court Legacy Next Nature réinvente un modèle incontournable et intemporel, avec au moins 20 % de son poids en matières recyclées. Son cuir texturé et sa conception rétro offrent l'accord parfait entre sport et mode. Style impeccable et respect de la planète.
4 Étoiles
f3e0cc05-9a36-4da0-a629-ad3282477f29 - 27 sept. 2022
So cute! I agree with the description that they do run small, I sized up a half size and they fit perfectly! Usually I’m a size 8, but I purchased 8.5. Can’t wait to wear these shoes this fall.
NiallF305979590 - 30 août 2022
Very disappointing! The sneakers don't match the pictures. Website clearly shows white tongues but the sneaker that was delivered has blue tongue. Poor quality control which begs the question, what else is wrong with the sneaker.
a579fc8b-cd68-4d8b-86a0-382dde8af8bc - 15 juil. 2022
I love these trainers! I’ve had a similar pair from another brand and they were super hard and rigid. These look really slick and are crazy comfortable! Just ordered a second pair as I don’t want to risk not being able to get another pair when these get grubby 😅