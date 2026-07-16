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Bob Dri-FIT Nike Apex - Noir/Anthracite/Anthracite/Anthracite

Nike Apex

Bob Dri-FIT

40 $

Le bob Apex à profondeur moyenne te protège à 360 degrés. Technologie Nike Dri-FIT évacuant la transpiration pour une évaporation plus rapide. Idéal pour rester au sec et à l'aise.


  • Couleur affichée : Noir/Anthracite/Anthracite/Anthracite
  • Article : HJ3683-010

Nike Apex

40 $

Le bob Apex à profondeur moyenne te protège à 360 degrés. Technologie Nike Dri-FIT évacuant la transpiration pour une évaporation plus rapide. Idéal pour rester au sec et à l'aise.

Avantages

  • Tissu en coton et en nylon doux et légèrement extensible.
  • Cordon de serrage réglable pour une tenue personnalisée.

Détails du produit

  • Boucles d'accrochage autour de la couronne
  • Œillets brodés
  • 67 % coton / 29 % nylon / 4 % élasthanne
  • Lavage à la main
  • Importé
  • Couleur affichée : Noir/Anthracite/Anthracite/Anthracite
  • Article : HJ3683-010

Livraison et retours gratuits

Livraison gratuite à partir de 100 $ d'achat et retours gratuits sous 30 jours pour les membres Nike.
En savoir plus.

Avis (5)

4.2 étoiles

  • Tick fell off

    Lun978584188

    I’ve had this hat for around 3 weeks now, the Nike tick has fallen off! The hat is great but quality not impressed at all from Nike.

  • Great purchase

    MMTT

    Good fit and high quality

  • Nickel

    Dxk9c7esM687135119

    Parfait ! Très Bonne qualité !

Bob Dri-FIT Nike Apex

Nike Apex

40 $

Complète ton look

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