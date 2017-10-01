BEHIND THE DESIGN
AIR ZOOM MARIAH FLYKNIT
The original inspiration, taking strides forward since 1988. Before the Flyknit Racer, there was the Nike Air Mariah leading the way. “We wanted to maintain the slick profile tooling, with speed racing cues.” explained designer Jesi Small. What was built for motion and speed has come full circle, evolving into a lifestyle staple and the Flyknit Racer’s rightful heir.
The Mariah began with a mantra: “They came, they saw, they kicked butt.” Three decades later, the Mariah Flyknit is a true evolution of its original creation, still kicking stronger than ever with an unprecedented attention to detail when it comes to comfort and putting wearability first. Inspired by its origins with a direct reference to original design lines, an icon enters a new space and enhances the elements of its DNA.
“How do we build this shoe for the lifestyle of our consumer but also make it last?” was the question Small was tasked with answering. “We wanted to take everything that you loved about this shoe and then remove the things that weren’t really adding to it.” Removal also meant using more sustainable production practices, with the shoe’s Flyknit material stitched to ensure there is zero waste. With a look as effortless as it is innovative, including a flyknit bootie construction for easy on easy off comfort. Modern methods of making — including the likes of an adaptive Flyknit upper, Brio cables, and a responsive air zoom cushion — lift the Mariah into differing areas of innovation that have never been combined quite like this.
Styled for summer, the Mariah Flyknit stays fun and fresh when you're on your feet. Crafted to last all day in complete comfort, take on a fast-paced city life and keep cool with a shoe that can keep up. The Mariah Flyknit was designed to thrive in all elements while looking every bit the part.