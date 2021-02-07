Mesh overlays provided breathability throughout the entire top of the foot, along with the Air Max 95’s “Speed-Lacing” eyelets, designed to wrap the wearer’s foot from top to sockliner.



The shoe's colors proved just as iconic as its design inspiration. First released in grey hues paired with bright yellow accents, the Air Max 95 wasn’t the first runner to employ a neon hue according to Lozano. “The neon yellow was not new. It was obviously part of our color palette. It was also part of our heritage, you know? It’s part of Nike racing heritage.”