Trained Podcast: Mat Fraser

Greatness isn't born, it's trained. With that in mind, Nike's "Trained" podcast series explores the cutting edge of holistic fitness to help make you a better trainer and athlete. Tune in to discover the latest innovations, insights and trends from industry experts in the training world.



Four years running, Mat Fraser has lifted, squatted and snatched his way to the title of "The Fittest Man on Earth". In this episode, Mat talks us through how he tries to balance the pressure of winning with his love of the sport and why some of his proudest accomplishments have happened away from the bright lights of competition—during training, recovery days and even in the Nike footwear Lab. Learn what it took to go from an Olympic weightlifting hopeful to a world champion athlete, and how his failures are inextricably linked to his success.