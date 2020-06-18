Reduce Muscle Soreness By Moving

By Ryan Flaherty
Even when you're sore, some movement can help
When you increase your training intensity, you should be sore. Yet the way most people handle that soreness is by skipping their workout completely the next day. If you're so sore that you think you need to bench yourself, you may not know that moving will actually help alleviate that soreness much faster than being sedentary.
"The goal is to increase your body temperature and get your blood flowing harder in order to better flush out the lactic acid in your muscles that's making you feel sore".
Ryan Flaherty
That said, I'm not recommending you go hard again the very next day. Instead, I want you to go on a light walk, a light jog or try a 15-minute mobility or yoga workout in NTC, which guides you step by step through active recovery. The goal is to increase your body temperature and get your blood flowing harder in order to better flush out the lactic acid in your muscles that's making you feel sore.
So while it may seem counter-intuitive to move when movement is what shows you how sore you are, it actually helps your body to recover faster. So the next time you're sore, try active recovery—it's a great way to promote recovery after a very difficult workout.