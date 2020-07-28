Keeping Kids Connected to Sport

By Nike Training
Try some simple coaching techniques to help keep your kids connected to sport.
To get kids active and excited about sport, it's important they feel connected to the game. And that they're getting something positive out of it. Try these simple coaching techniques to get your kids up and moving, and most importantly, enjoying it!
With more time indoors, kids can become a little sluggish. So in the spirit of Nike's Made to Play commitment, we're bringing you a breakdown of the 6 Cs of coaching to help get kids motivated and moving. In this article, we're looking at the "C" for Connection. We've asked Isyan Demir, a Nike Community Ambassador who coaches kids' football in Berlin, to explain how to establish a real connection.
Create a Connection
Kids like to feel special so get them to realise it's all about them. "I want to be here for you, help you, move with you", says Isyan. "It's very important that kids have a fear-free, positive environment in order to feel safe and to act more confidently".
Kids are naturally honest, so to build a trusting relationship it's important that adults are honest with them in return. As Isyan says, "Tell them what's good and what's bad, so that they always have the feeling that they can talk to you about any concerns or problems". But with honesty, a great coach should also provide empathy, "having the ability to sense the feelings of a kid". And it's also very important to build respect. As Isyan recounts, "I know adults who came to the programme as youngsters and they still approach me with the same respect now as they did then, and I still respect them".
Talk it Out
Communication is really important. "Try to use kid-friendly language if possible. Fewer technical terms", says Isyan. "I motivate and praise a lot during training games, so that the kids feel more confident". At the end of training it's great to listen to them—ask them what they want to talk about. No lectures, just time to talk it out. What did they like? What didn't they like? Are there other activities they might want to try? Based on their feedback, you can evolve the workout sessions.
Isyan Demir, Nike Community Ambassador
