3 Lunges to Build Strong Legs

By Nike Training
Train your body to run faster and move with more strength and stability.
Strong legs are the engines that power you through all kinds of movements and workouts. We'll take you through a series of three lunges from Nike Master Trainer Kirsty Godso that will help you hit new training goals.
If you want strong legs capable of powering you through runs, lifts and recreational sports, we have two words for you: forward lunges. The fundamental bodyweight exercise strengthens your core, glutes, quads, hamstrings, calves and the tiny muscles around your knees and ankles, all while correcting imbalances. That means that over time, you won't just upgrade your ability to handle heavier loads, you'll also boost your balance and stability, which benefits all kinds of movement.
Change the direction, speed or explosiveness of the forward lunge and you fire additional muscles, tap into cardio benefits and prime your legs for serious power that'll transfer to any sport.
Not sure how to branch out? No sweat. These variations on the lower-body staple from Nike Master Trainer Kirsty Godso will train your body in fresh new ways.
Three Things to Do Before You Get Started
Three Lunge Variations to Try Now
This trio will move your body through different angles and planes of motion than the typical forward lunge does. Start with 1 set of 8 to 10 reps per leg for each exercise, or choose one exercise for 2 to 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps per leg. Aim to perform quality reps (that means move slowly and maintain control) with just your body weight. As you advance, you can add weight or increase the amount of reps and sets, but always start with a quick form check.
1. Lateral Lunge
Muscles worked: abs, glutes, quads, hamstrings, calves
Make It Easier
Move even more slowly through the move. Or do fewer reps and sets until you improve your balance and strength.
Make It Harder
Add weight. You could hold a barbell across your upper back, dumbbells in either hand, or a kettlebell, dumbbell or medicine ball in the goblet position (a.k.a. at your chest with arms bent). To work your upper body more from the goblet position, press the weight forward as you lunge.
2. Isometric Curtsy Lunge
Muscles worked: abs, glutes, quads, hamstrings, inner thighs, calves
Make It Easier
Just perform a curtsy lunge (steps 1 and 2) without the isometric side-to-side action.
Make It Harder
Add weight by holding a kettlebell or dumbbell in the goblet position.
3. Forward Lunge With Knee Drive
Muscles worked: abs, glutes, quads, hamstrings, calves
Make It Easier
Perform a reverse lunge with knee drive. To do it, step one leg back into a reverse lunge, then push through your front foot to jump and drive your back knee up to chest height.
Make It Harder
Hold a light weight in each hand to add more resistance.
Train With Us
Tap into the ultimate training resource with the Nike Training Club App. From expertly designed workouts to holistic tips on nutrition, mindset, recovery and sleep, NTC has everything you need to perform your best.