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Nike Club unstrukturierte JDI Cap - Schwarz/Weiß

Nike Club

Unstrukturierte JDI Cap

27,99 €
Schwarz/Weiß
Weiß/Schwarz
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Wenn dein Outfit den letzten Schliff benötigt – den letzten Farbakzent, um alles abzurunden – ist die Nike Club Cap die Antwort auf all deine Fragen. Das klassische 6-Panel-Layout und das weiche, unstrukturierte Design sorgen für lässigen Tragekomfort, den du den ganzen Tag lang rocken kannst. Denken nicht zweimal nach – Just Do It.


  • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz/Weiß
  • Style: FB5370-010

Nike Club

27,99 €

Wenn dein Outfit den letzten Schliff benötigt – den letzten Farbakzent, um alles abzurunden – ist die Nike Club Cap die Antwort auf all deine Fragen. Das klassische 6-Panel-Layout und das weiche, unstrukturierte Design sorgen für lässigen Tragekomfort, den du den ganzen Tag lang rocken kannst. Denken nicht zweimal nach – Just Do It.

Vorteile

  • Das Baumwoll-Twillmaterial sorgt für ein weiches, geschmeidiges Tragegefühl und unkomplizierten Tragekomfort den ganzen Tag über.
  • Das mittellange 6-Panel-Design ermöglicht einfaches Styling.
  • Der Verschluss hinten ist mit der Tri-Glide- Schnalle aus Metall verstellbar, während der überschüssige Riemen hinten gut in das Schweißband eingesteckt werden kann.

Produktinformationen

  • Gesticktes "Just do it." auf der Krone
  • Aufgesticktes Futura-Logo auf der Rückseite
  • Umstickte Ösen
  • 100 % Baumwolle
  • Handwäsche
  • Importiert
  • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz/Weiß
  • Style: FB5370-010

Versand & Rücksendung

Für Standardlieferungen wird eine Gebühr von 5 € berechnet. Diese gilt für Gäste bei Bestellungen unter 99 € und für Nike Member bei Bestellungen unter 50 €.

Kostenlose Abholung im Store und 30 Tage kostenlose Rücksendung. Es gelten einige Ausnahmen.

Bewertungen (91)

4.8 Sterne

  • Golf cap

    Jeff

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Bought a Nike cap at Dicks in Hoover, Al to take on once in a lifetime trip to Scotland. While playing The Old Course at St Andrew’s I wore this cap. My pictures will forever have me and this cap smiling on the 18 th green after the round. Way to go Dicks for carrying this cap which comfortably fit and added cool styling.

    Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away oder im Gegenzug für einen Rabatt bewertet.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Awesome fit

    Michelle

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Finding a good fitting had can be tough. This one fits perfect and doesn’t make my head too hot. It’s great for playing outside with my kids and sports.

    Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away oder im Gegenzug für einen Rabatt bewertet.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Great hat

    DRYAN

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Fits perfectly and very comfortable. Great everyday hay

    Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away oder im Gegenzug für einen Rabatt bewertet.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Club unstrukturierte JDI Cap

Nike Club

27,99 €

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