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Sneaker & Schuhe für Damen – Nike Black Friday 2026

(136)
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Damenschuh
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Damenschuh
30 % Rabatt
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Wasserfester Traillaufschuh für Damen
Recyclingmaterialien
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Wasserfester Traillaufschuh für Damen
30 % Rabatt
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite Fußballschuh für normalen Rasen
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Fußballschuh für normalen Rasen
30 % Rabatt
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Damenschuh
Bestseller
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Damenschuh
30 % Rabatt
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite Low-Top-Fußballschuh für normalen Rasen
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite
Low-Top-Fußballschuh für normalen Rasen
30 % Rabatt
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8 Fußballschuh für normalen Rasen
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8
Fußballschuh für normalen Rasen
30 % Rabatt
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Damenschuh
Nike Air Max 270
Damenschuh
30 % Rabatt
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8 Fußballschuh für normalen Rasen
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Fußballschuh für normalen Rasen
30 % Rabatt
Nike SB Force 58
Nike SB Force 58 Skateboardschuh
Nike SB Force 58
Skateboardschuh
30 % Rabatt
Nike Zoom Ja Fly 4
Nike Zoom Ja Fly 4 Laufspikes für Sprints
Nike Zoom Ja Fly 4
Laufspikes für Sprints
30 % Rabatt
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite Fußballschuh für normalen Rasen
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Fußballschuh für normalen Rasen
30 % Rabatt
Nike Court Vision Alta
Nike Court Vision Alta Damenschuh
Nike Court Vision Alta
Damenschuh
30 % Rabatt
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy Fußballschuh für verschiedene Böden
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy
Fußballschuh für verschiedene Böden
30 % Rabatt
Nike Romaleos 4
Nike Romaleos 4 Schuhe fürs Gewichtheben
Nike Romaleos 4
Schuhe fürs Gewichtheben
30 % Rabatt
Nike Pegasus Plus
Nike Pegasus Plus Straßenlaufschuh (Damen)
Recyclingmaterialien
Nike Pegasus Plus
Straßenlaufschuh (Damen)
30 % Rabatt
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Academy
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Academy Turf Low-Top Fußballschuh
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Academy
Turf Low-Top Fußballschuh
30 % Rabatt
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite "Erling Haaland"
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite "Erling Haaland" Fußballschuh für normalen Rasen
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite "Erling Haaland"
Fußballschuh für normalen Rasen
30 % Rabatt
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8 Fußballschuh für normalen Rasen
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Fußballschuh für normalen Rasen
30 % Rabatt
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy "Erling Haaland"
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy "Erling Haaland" Fußballschuh für Hallen- und Hartplätze
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy "Erling Haaland"
Fußballschuh für Hallen- und Hartplätze
30 % Rabatt
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Herrenschuh
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Herrenschuh
30 % Rabatt
Sabrina 3 "WNBA 30th"
Sabrina 3 "WNBA 30th" Basketballschuh
Sabrina 3 "WNBA 30th"
Basketballschuh
30 % Rabatt
Sabrina 3 "Infinite"
Sabrina 3 "Infinite" Basketballschuh
Sabrina 3 "Infinite"
Basketballschuh
30 % Rabatt
Nike Air Max TL 2.5
Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Herrenschuh
Nike Air Max TL 2.5
Herrenschuh
30 % Rabatt
Luka 5 "Luka Lifestyle"
Luka 5 "Luka Lifestyle" Basketballschuh
Luka 5 "Luka Lifestyle"
Basketballschuh
30 % Rabatt
Nike Zoom Rival Jump Glam
Nike Zoom Rival Jump Glam Leichtathletikspikes (Springen)
Nike Zoom Rival Jump Glam
Leichtathletikspikes (Springen)
30 % Rabatt
Giannis Freak 7 "Light Aqua"
Giannis Freak 7 "Light Aqua" Basketballschuh
Giannis Freak 7 "Light Aqua"
Basketballschuh
30 % Rabatt
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Damenschuh
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Damenschuh
30 % Rabatt
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite "Erling Haaland"
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite "Erling Haaland" Fußballschuh für Kunstrasen
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite "Erling Haaland"
Fußballschuh für Kunstrasen
30 % Rabatt
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro "Erling Haaland"
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro "Erling Haaland" Fußballschuh für normalen Rasen
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro "Erling Haaland"
Fußballschuh für normalen Rasen
30 % Rabatt
Nike Tiempo Reactgato
Nike Tiempo Reactgato Low Top Fußballschuh für Hallen- und Hartplätze
Nike Tiempo Reactgato
Low Top Fußballschuh für Hallen- und Hartplätze
30 % Rabatt
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Damenschuh
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Damenschuh
30 % Rabatt
Nike Air Max TL 2.5
Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Schuh (Herren)
Nike Air Max TL 2.5
Schuh (Herren)
30 % Rabatt
Nike Zoom Rival Multi Glam
Nike Zoom Rival Multi Glam Multievent-Leichtathletik-Spikes
Nike Zoom Rival Multi Glam
Multievent-Leichtathletik-Spikes
30 % Rabatt
Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ Canvas
Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ Canvas Skateboardschuh
Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ Canvas
Skateboardschuh
30 % Rabatt
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Herrenschuh
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Herrenschuh
30 % Rabatt
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail Traillaufschuhe für Wettkämpfe
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail
Traillaufschuhe für Wettkämpfe
30 % Rabatt
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Damenschuh
Jordan Spizike Low
Damenschuh
30 % Rabatt
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro "Erling Haaland"
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro "Erling Haaland" Fußballschuh für Turf
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro "Erling Haaland"
Fußballschuh für Turf
30 % Rabatt
Nike Court Vision Low
Nike Court Vision Low Damenschuh
Nike Court Vision Low
Damenschuh
30 % Rabatt
Air Jordan Mule
Air Jordan Mule Schuh (Damen)
Air Jordan Mule
Schuh (Damen)
30 % Rabatt
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro "Erling Haaland"
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro "Erling Haaland" Fußballschuh für Kunstrasen
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro "Erling Haaland"
Fußballschuh für Kunstrasen
30 % Rabatt
Nike Bella 7
Nike Bella 7 Workout-Schuh (Damen)
Recyclingmaterialien
Nike Bella 7
Workout-Schuh (Damen)
30 % Rabatt
Nike Air Max Moto 2K SE
Nike Air Max Moto 2K SE Damenschuh
Nike Air Max Moto 2K SE
Damenschuh
30 % Rabatt
Nike Aura Edge
Nike Aura Edge Schuh für Damen
Nike Aura Edge
Schuh für Damen
30 % Rabatt
Air Jordan Mule SE
Air Jordan Mule SE Damenschuh
Air Jordan Mule SE
Damenschuh
30 % Rabatt
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Damenschuh
Recyclingmaterialien
Nike Air Max Plus
Damenschuh
30 % Rabatt
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Schuh (ältere Kinder)
Jordan Spizike Low
Schuh (ältere Kinder)
30 % Rabatt
LeBron XXIII Elite "Hurt Feelings"
LeBron XXIII Elite "Hurt Feelings" Basketballschuh
LeBron XXIII Elite "Hurt Feelings"
Basketballschuh
30 % Rabatt
Nike Zoom Rival Jump Glam
Nike Zoom Rival Jump Glam Leichtathletikspikes (Springen)
Nike Zoom Rival Jump Glam
Leichtathletikspikes (Springen)
30 % Rabatt
Giannis Freak 7 "Light Aqua"
Giannis Freak 7 "Light Aqua" Basketballschuh
Giannis Freak 7 "Light Aqua"
Basketballschuh
30 % Rabatt
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Damenschuh
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Damenschuh
30 % Rabatt
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite "Erling Haaland"
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite "Erling Haaland" Fußballschuh für Kunstrasen
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite "Erling Haaland"
Fußballschuh für Kunstrasen
30 % Rabatt
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro "Erling Haaland"
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro "Erling Haaland" Fußballschuh für normalen Rasen
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro "Erling Haaland"
Fußballschuh für normalen Rasen
30 % Rabatt
Nike Tiempo Reactgato
Nike Tiempo Reactgato Low Top Fußballschuh für Hallen- und Hartplätze
Nike Tiempo Reactgato
Low Top Fußballschuh für Hallen- und Hartplätze
30 % Rabatt
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Damenschuh
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Damenschuh
30 % Rabatt
Nike Air Max TL 2.5
Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Schuh (Herren)
Nike Air Max TL 2.5
Schuh (Herren)
30 % Rabatt
Nike Zoom Rival Multi Glam
Nike Zoom Rival Multi Glam Multievent-Leichtathletik-Spikes
Nike Zoom Rival Multi Glam
Multievent-Leichtathletik-Spikes
30 % Rabatt
Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ Canvas
Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ Canvas Skateboardschuh
Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ Canvas
Skateboardschuh
30 % Rabatt
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Herrenschuh
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Herrenschuh
30 % Rabatt
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail Traillaufschuhe für Wettkämpfe
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail
Traillaufschuhe für Wettkämpfe
30 % Rabatt
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Damenschuh
Jordan Spizike Low
Damenschuh
30 % Rabatt
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro "Erling Haaland"
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro "Erling Haaland" Fußballschuh für Turf
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro "Erling Haaland"
Fußballschuh für Turf
30 % Rabatt
Nike Court Vision Low
Nike Court Vision Low Damenschuh
Nike Court Vision Low
Damenschuh
30 % Rabatt
Air Jordan Mule
Air Jordan Mule Schuh (Damen)
Air Jordan Mule
Schuh (Damen)
30 % Rabatt
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro "Erling Haaland"
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro "Erling Haaland" Fußballschuh für Kunstrasen
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro "Erling Haaland"
Fußballschuh für Kunstrasen
30 % Rabatt
Nike Bella 7
Nike Bella 7 Workout-Schuh (Damen)
Recyclingmaterialien
Nike Bella 7
Workout-Schuh (Damen)
30 % Rabatt
Nike Air Max Moto 2K SE
Nike Air Max Moto 2K SE Damenschuh
Nike Air Max Moto 2K SE
Damenschuh
30 % Rabatt
Nike Aura Edge
Nike Aura Edge Schuh für Damen
Nike Aura Edge
Schuh für Damen
30 % Rabatt
Air Jordan Mule SE
Air Jordan Mule SE Damenschuh
Air Jordan Mule SE
Damenschuh
30 % Rabatt
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Damenschuh
Recyclingmaterialien
Nike Air Max Plus
Damenschuh
30 % Rabatt
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Schuh (ältere Kinder)
Jordan Spizike Low
Schuh (ältere Kinder)
30 % Rabatt
LeBron XXIII Elite "Hurt Feelings"
LeBron XXIII Elite "Hurt Feelings" Basketballschuh
LeBron XXIII Elite "Hurt Feelings"
Basketballschuh
30 % Rabatt

Women's Nike Black Friday trainers sale 2026: power up your regime

Go the extra mile in Nike Black Friday women's trainers. Bring your best performance to the court, track or trail with data-driven designs that are engineered for progress. Whether it's an easy run or a challenging workout, our technology is built to help you smash your goals.

Unparalleled support

When it comes to footwear, our commitment to comfort is unwavering. And the women's Nike Black Friday trainers sale edit is a great example of this. Experience dreamlike cushioning with our ZoomX technology—this innovative foam is made from materials also used in aerospace design. ZoomX, our lightest foam yet, delivers 85% energy return so you can run further and faster. Meanwhile, styles with rubber pods, placed in just the right spots, keep your feet supported stride after stride.

Heritage that speaks volumes

We've been crafting women's trainers with Nike Air Max technology since 1987 and it's still just as popular today. Delivering lightweight cushioning with every step, our Air Max units are a hit with athletes everywhere. You'll also find shoes with patterned soles that provide exceptional grip in a variety of conditions—these designs take inspiration from our iconic Waffle outsole.

Built for adventure

Whether you're out for a jog or tackling new trails, Nike Black Friday women's shoes are designed to help you break new ground. Our trail-running shoes come with rugged traction, so rocky ridges are no match for you. Training for a marathon? Put your faith in our lightweight footwear that will support you through every mile. Opt for styles crafted with Nike React foam that delivers extra responsiveness. Meanwhile, football and basketball shoes with Zoom Air technology absorb impact and then snap back to form quickly. This means reduced injury risk, no matter how rough the play gets. If you're looking for a fun day out on the court, opt for tennis shoes that feature a low profile and comfortable outsoles to ensure quick movement during long rallies.

Engineered for you

Looking for shoes that make your life easier? You'll find them in the women's Nike Black Friday trainers sale. Look out for pairs with stretchy uppers that are easy to get on and off and fit snugly to your feet. Heading to the pool or gym? Find water-resistant slides with grippy outsoles—these are available in muted and neutral colours that go with everything. Meanwhile, retro-inspired low tops and sleek high tops add a pop of colour to your daily movements.