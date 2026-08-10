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Nike Everyday Elevated Crew-Socken (3 Paar) - Multi-Color

Nike Everyday Elevated

Crew-Socken (3 Paar)

€ 19,99
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew-Socken (3 Paar) - Multi-Color
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew-Socken (3 Paar) - Multi-Color
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Klarna An der Kasse verfügbar.

Ein Upgrade für deinen Alltag. Wir haben unsere Signature-Socken in jeder Hinsicht verbessert. Von weicheren Garnen, die ihre Form behalten, über eine wolkenweiche Dämpfung für ultimativen Komfort bis hin zu einer aktualisierten, eng anliegenden Passform – mit ihnen wird jeder Schritt zum Kurzurlaub.


  • Gezeigte Farbe: Multi-Color
  • Style: IH8604-902

Nike Everyday Elevated

€ 19,99

Ein Upgrade für deinen Alltag. Wir haben unsere Signature-Socken in jeder Hinsicht verbessert. Von weicheren Garnen, die ihre Form behalten, über eine wolkenweiche Dämpfung für ultimativen Komfort bis hin zu einer aktualisierten, eng anliegenden Passform – mit ihnen wird jeder Schritt zum Kurzurlaub.

Vorteile

  • Die Dämpfung an Ferse und Fußballen sorgt für ein weiches Tragegefühl.
  • Die technische Unterstützung des Fußgewölbes und die aktualisierte Passform umschließen deinen Fuß und sorgen für ein bequemes, rutschfestes Tragegefühl.
  • Die verstärkten Zehen und die Ferse sind so konzipiert, dass sie der täglichen Beanspruchung mühelos standhalten.
  • Die Nike Dri-FIT-Technologie hält dich angenehm trocken.
  • Das durchgehende Mesh auf dem Fußrücken sorgt für Atmungsaktivität.
  • Die unter dem Fuß aufgenähte Größe verhindert Verwechslungen beim Anziehen.

Produktinformationen

  • 67 % Baumwolle/30 % Polyester/3 % Elastan.
  • Maschinenwäsche
  • Importiert
  • Gezeigte Farbe: Multi-Color
  • Style: IH8604-902

Versand & Rücksendung

Für Standardlieferungen wird eine Gebühr von 5 € berechnet. Diese gilt für Gäste bei Bestellungen unter 99 € und für Nike Member bei Bestellungen unter 50 €.

30 Tage kostenlose Rücksendung. Es gelten einige Ausnahmen.

Bewertungen (4)

4.5 Sterne

  • Best everyday socks

    Bryan58a80bf2267e454184138316fc33a566

    Nike socks always comfortable always a win

  • Best Socks

    EricL509285718

    Read the review about the seems but I didn’t have that issue. These are the best Nike socks I’ve had in awhile. I hope they last for the price. They are better than almost all of the Nike socks other than the unicorns. I am very very picky with socks. I’ve bought almost all the pairs from Nike and these hopefully last for a long time they are super comfortable and stay up with out cutting off your circulation in your feet.

  • Seams Are Not It

    Jojo211469690

    The toe seams are all over the place. There seems to be a significant quality decline compared to the previous dri-fit models in terms of the stitching. They seemed fine otherwise but the top of the toes look terrible and bumpy.

Nike Everyday Elevated Crew-Socken (3 Paar)

Nike Everyday Elevated

€ 19,99

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