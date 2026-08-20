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Nike Downshifter 14 Straßenlaufschuh (Damen) - Schwarz/Anthracite/Wolf Grey/Weiß

Nike Downshifter 14

Damen-Laufschuh

€ 69,99
Schwarz/Anthracite/Wolf Grey/Weiß
Schwarz/Anthracite/Schwarz
Weiß/Weiß
Off White/Barely Green/Weiß/Metallic Silver
Bleached Lilac/Sail/Pink Rise/Pink Smoke
Weiß/Cucumber Calm/Illusion Green/Weiß
Größe auswählenGrößentabelle

Klarna An der Kasse verfügbar.

  • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz/Anthracite/Wolf Grey/Weiß
  • Style: IB1899-002

Nike Downshifter 14

€ 69,99

Mit dem Downshifter 14 kannst du einen Gang zulegen. Wir haben die Dämpfung in der Mittelsohle erhöht, um mehr Tragekomfort und Reaktionsfreudigkeit als beim Vorgängermodell zu bieten. Außerdem besteht das Obermaterial aus offenmaschigem Mesh für optimale Atmungsaktivität und ein Mittelfußband sorgt für ein sicheres Tragegefühl.

Vorteile

  • Das speziell entwickelte, offenmaschige Mesh im Obermaterial bietet Atmungsaktivität.
  • Wir haben die Dämpfung in der Mittelsohle erhöht, um mehr Tragekomfort und Sprungkraft zu bieten.
  • Das interne Passformband sorgt für Halt im Mittelfußbereich und ein sicheres Tragegefühl.

Produktinformationen

  • Gewicht: ca. 276 g (Damenschuhgröße 39)
  • Sprengung: 10 mm
  • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz/Anthracite/Wolf Grey/Weiß
  • Style: IB1899-002

Versand & Rücksendung

Für Standardlieferungen wird eine Gebühr von 5 € berechnet. Diese gilt für Gäste bei Bestellungen unter 99 € und für Nike Member bei Bestellungen unter 50 €.

30 Tage kostenlose Rücksendung. Es gelten einige Ausnahmen.

Bewertungen (22)

4.5 Sterne

  • Francescag244622936

    Pianta un po' larga ma molto comoda. La temperatura del piede si e' alzata dopo poco, forse non sono da usare in estate.

  • Comfortable & Cute

    jenniferl188847864

    Loved them! Super comfortable and light. Best purchase ever. I totally recommend. They’re super cute too. (:

  • Shifting into Comfort with Style

    PattyJ63040340

    My feet demanded that I make a review for these sneakers. I’m fairly overweight 280lbs + with an existing injury in my ankle along with knee issues. In these sneakers, I feel like I’m semi floating and walking in these shoes. The design is a major plus… honestly my initial purchase was solely due to the design and then I tried them on and fell in love so much I bought a 3rd pair in the Bleached Mauve color…. Which happens to be my favorite … just get the shoes , you won’t be disappointed.

Nike Downshifter 14 Straßenlaufschuh (Damen)

Nike Downshifter 14

€ 69,99

Verbesserte Atmungsaktivität und eine Mittelsohle aus weichem Schaumstoff federn jeden Schritt ab.

Speziell entwickelt für

Straßenläufe

Dämpfung

Reaktionsfreudig

Schuhgewicht

Ca. 276 g (Damenschuhgröße 39)

Sprengung

10 mm

Technische Daten

Schuhgewicht

Ca. 276 g (Damenschuhgröße 39)

Sprengung

10 mm

Merkmale, die überzeugen

  • Atmungsaktives Obermaterial

    Das speziell entwickelte, offenmaschige Mesh im Obermaterial bietet Atmungsaktivität.

  • Bequeme Mittelsohle

    Wir haben die Dämpfung in der Mittelsohle für mehr Tragekomfort und Sprungkraft erhöht.

  • Sichere Passform

    Das interne Mittelfußband sorgt für Halt im Mittelfußbereich und ein sicheres Tragegefühl.

Vervollständige den Look

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