Nike Alate Minimalist Sport-BH mit Polster und leichtem Halt

      Für die Abenteurer, die nur mit dem Notwendigsten um die Welt reisen. Diejenigen, die sich nicht scheuen, Outfits öfter zu tragen und die ihren Style kennen. Mit dem Alate Minimalist Sport-BH genießt du ganztägigen Halt, ohne auf Tragekomfort zu verzichten. Er besticht durch ein einzigartiges Dämpfungserlebnis, vollständig verstellbare Träger und ein flaches Design, das alles mitmacht. Mit weichem, schweißableitendem Material hält dich dieser BH den ganzen Tag lang angenehm trocken. Dieses Produkt besteht aus mindestens 50 % recycelten Polyesterfasern.

      • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz/Schwarz/Dark Smoke Grey
      • Style: DM0526-010

      Größe und Passform

      • Model trägt Größe S
      • Körpergröße des Models: 180 cm
      • Brustumfang des Models: 86 cm
      • Enge Passform für ein körpernahes Tragegefühl
      • Leichter Halt: Fühlt sich an wie eine weiche Umarmung mit viel Bewegungsfreiheit

      Herstellungsinformationen

      • Der recycelte Polyester, der in Nike Produkten verwendet wird, besteht aus recycelten Plastikflaschen, die gereinigt, zerkleinert und in Pellets umgewandelt werden. Diese Pellets werden zu neuem, hochwertigem Garn versponnen, das wiederum in unseren Produkten eingesetzt wird. So reduzieren wir die Auswirkungen unserer Performance-Produkte auf die Umwelt.
      • Neben der Reduzierung von Abfällen reduziert recycelter Polyester die Kohlenstoff-Emissionen um bis zu 30 % im Vergleich zu neu produziertem Polyester. Nike verwendet jährlich durchschnittlich 1 Milliarde Plastikflaschen, die sonst auf Mülldeponien und letztendlich im Meer gelandet wären.
      • Move to Zero ist die Initiative von Nike, den CO2-Ausstoß und den Abfall auf null zu reduzieren. Erfahre mehr darüber und über unsere Bemühungen, Produkte mit Blick auf Nachhaltigkeit zu designen und die Zukunft unserer Umwelt, in der wir leben und spielen, zu schützen.

      Bewertungen (32)

      4.4 Sterne

      • Obsessed!

        CarolinaH491411026 - 02. Sept. 2022

        I want to high five whoever designed the fit of this bra. As a petite person with a fuller chest I constantly struggle with finding a comfortable bra. Most lack in support or push my chest out further. I've tried binding my chest and sizing down but that can be painful. This bra is comfy and looks great under clothes. I feel like myself! Thank you.

      • Not a great fit

        Mikelle A. - 25. Juli 2022

        Not a great fit for women who have smaller chests...I ordered online and the bra didn't fit me at all. The padding is definitely more beneficial for women who have a larger cup size - so I imagine it'll be a more comfortable supportive fit. Just didn't work for me.

      • I need to get more of these bras!!!

        Tina - 15. Juli 2022

        I've worn this out while running errands, jogging, walking and doing HIIT and I LOVE it. I am actually wearing it right now after a quick 25min cardio session and I have no issues. It is comfortable, light and soooo soft. I could easily get several of these and replace all my regular bras. I've washed and dried these over 7 times and it has held up extremely well. My only minor gripe is that it comes with a tag, but you can easily cut that off. For reference I wear a 36B regular bra and the medium fits perfectly. It does take a second fiddling with the back strap to get the fit right, but I find most bras are like that, so it didn't bother me at all. If you are on the fence, I'd say get this in several colors because you'll love it.

