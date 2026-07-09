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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Schuh (Damen) - Off Noir/Chalk/Pearl White/Chalk

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

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€ 149,99
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Der Air Jordan 1 Mid präsentiert umfassenden Court-Style und hochwertigen Tragekomfort für einen legendären Look. Das Air-Sole-Element sorgt für Dämpfung auf Hartholz und der gepolsterte Kragen sorgt für ein stützendes Tragegefühl.


  • Gezeigte Farbe: Off Noir/Chalk/Pearl White/Chalk
  • Style: IO0760-001

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

€ 149,99

Der Air Jordan 1 Mid präsentiert umfassenden Court-Style und hochwertigen Tragekomfort für einen legendären Look. Das Air-Sole-Element sorgt für Dämpfung auf Hartholz und der gepolsterte Kragen sorgt für ein stützendes Tragegefühl.

Vorteile

  • Das Obermaterial aus Leder gewährt Strapazierfähigkeit und Struktur.
  • Das gekapselte Nike Air-Sole-Element sorgt für Dämpfung bei geringem Gewicht.
  • Gummi in der Außensohle bietet zuverlässige Traktion.

Produktinformationen

  • Wings-Logo am Schuhkragen
  • Jumpman auf der Lasche
  • Gezeigte Farbe: Off Noir/Chalk/Pearl White/Chalk
  • Style: IO0760-001

Versand & Rücksendung

Für Standardlieferungen wird eine Gebühr von 5 € berechnet. Diese gilt für Gäste bei Bestellungen unter 99 € und für Nike Member bei Bestellungen unter 50 €.

30 Tage kostenlose Rücksendung. Es gelten einige Ausnahmen.

Bewertungen (1)

5 Sterne

  • Faded noir

    Ladedahl

    I really love all the details on my new Jordan’s. I purchase the faded noir. I’ve been hunting for a pair of Nikes to wear with more natural colors, esp black. These aren’t super harsh dark black so they go better with my fair and freckle filled body color. lol. I love Jordan’s. And they included gold embellishments and a cute little tassel. I would buy any shoe that comes with a little extra accessory, hint hint. I am in between 7/7.5 and always size to 7.5 with Jordans because the toe bed is very sturdy and I feel I need a little more toe room because of it! That and running shoes always 7.5.

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Schuh (Damen)

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

€ 149,99

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