Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft Schuh für ältere Kinder

GabrielleJ825944930
Creased up really bad after first wear on left shoe. I’m guessing it’s because there were different fabrics on each shoe at the top. Overall I like the style and color, just wish I could have gotten more than one decent wear.
Klarna An der Kasse verfügbar.
Schwarz trifft schwarz Dieser AJ1 mit Leder, Wildleder und Textil im Obermaterial besticht durch ein cooles, einfarbiges Design. Die bequeme Dämpfung ist perfekt für all deine Erkundungen. Los geht's!
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft
Schwarz trifft schwarz Dieser AJ1 mit Leder, Wildleder und Textil im Obermaterial besticht durch ein cooles, einfarbiges Design. Die bequeme Dämpfung ist perfekt für all deine Erkundungen. Los geht's!
Für Standardlieferungen wird eine Gebühr von 5 € berechnet. Diese gilt für Gäste bei Bestellungen unter 99 € und für Nike Member bei Bestellungen unter 50 €.
30 Tage kostenlose Rücksendung. Es gelten einige Ausnahmen.
4 Sterne
GabrielleJ825944930
Creased up really bad after first wear on left shoe. I’m guessing it’s because there were different fabrics on each shoe at the top. Overall I like the style and color, just wish I could have gotten more than one decent wear.
Loving the black right sneaker
Daisy521441947
I’m going to give these 5 stars because they are super cute and comfortable. However be advise how the pairs are different, if you look at them closely you will see, the different shades of grey and black are flipped in each shoe. For my preference I prefer the right shoe rather than the left but everyone is different.
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft