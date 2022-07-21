Der Nike Air Force 1 Luxe wurde mit Präzision gefertigt und aktualisiert den Basketball-Klassiker. Das geschmeidige Leder im Obermaterial bietet perfekten Glanz. Die Nähte entlang der Mittelsohle sorgen für ein handgefertigtes Tragegefühl. Das robuste Profil an der Außensohle erinnert an deine Lieblingsschuhe für die Stadt.
4.5 Sterne
Tarik399726698 - 21. Juli 2022
I originally ordered these in 12M, and had to downsize to 11.5M's because my heel kept slipping a little bit. I love these AF1s. They're the only silhouette of shoe I can wear all day without tiring, and I ended up buying these in every color to wear for the next year. Only real issue has been trying to sync up with re-stocks.
15037860987 - 21. Juni 2022
I've had several AF1s over the past 15 years and these are definitely the most durable - primarily because of the thick/heavy outsole. Yes, these do feel like SNKRS on the top and boots on the bottom. I would say the outsoles are the worst part of AF1s, I can never keep them firm enough to continue wearing without squeaking. These won't have that issue.
mendirn - 04. März 2022
Belles mais trop lourdes 750 gr pour du 45,5 par chaussures j'ai du les retourner ça fatigue de les porter