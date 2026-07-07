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Nike ACG "Trailwind" Storm-FIT ADV wasserdichte Hose (Herren) - Schwarz/Summit White

Recyclingmaterialien

Nike ACG "Trailwind"

Wasserdichte Storm-FIT ADV Hose (Herren)

€ 139,99
Größe auswählenGrößentabelle

Klarna An der Kasse verfügbar.

Dieses Produkt besteht aus mindestens 75 % recycelten Nylon-Fasern.

Der Wind weht dir ins Gesicht und mit deinen Schuhe rutschst du im Schlamm – aber wenigstens deine Beine sind trocken. Wir haben ultraleichtes Nylon mit wind- und wasserdichter Technologie für ein wetterfestes Design verwendet. Und wenn es kühler wird, lässt sie sich ganz einfach in einer kleinen Tasche verstauen.


  • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz/Summit White
  • Style: IO9697-010

Nike ACG "Trailwind"

€ 139,99

Der Wind weht dir ins Gesicht und mit deinen Schuhe rutschst du im Schlamm – aber wenigstens deine Beine sind trocken. Wir haben ultraleichtes Nylon mit wind- und wasserdichter Technologie für ein wetterfestes Design verwendet. Und wenn es kühler wird, lässt sie sich ganz einfach in einer kleinen Tasche verstauen.

Für jedes Wetter gemacht

Die Nike Storm-Fit ADV-Technologie kombiniert wind- und wasserdichtes Material mit einer fortschrittlichen Konstruktion und sorgt so für Tragekomfort bei widrigen Bedingungen. Diese superleichte Nylonhose hat versiegelte Nähte hält dich angenehm trocken.

Verstaubares Design

Diese Hose lässt sich in der eigenen Gesäßtasche verstauen, wenn du sie nicht tragen möchtest. Und wenn du sie trägst, ist die gleiche Gesäßtasche groß genug für die meisten Smartphones.

Produktinformationen

  • Body: 100 % Nylon; Mesh: 82 % Polyester / 18 % Elastan;
  • Standardpassform
  • Verstellbare Reißverschlüsse an den Bündchen
  • Tasche hinten
  • Reflektierende ACG- und Swoosh-Logos
  • Nicht zur Verwendung als persönliche Schutzausrüstung (PSA) geeignet
  • Maschinenwäsche
  • Importiert
  • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz/Summit White
  • Style: IO9697-010

Größe und Passform

    • Männliches Model trägt Größe M bei einer Körpergröße von 180 cm
    • Standardpassform: lässig und traditionell
    • Normale Länge: Reicht bis unter den Knöchel
  • Größentabelle

Versand & Rücksendung

Für Standardlieferungen wird eine Gebühr von 5 € berechnet. Diese gilt für Gäste bei Bestellungen unter 99 € und für Nike Member bei Bestellungen unter 50 €.

30 Tage kostenlose Rücksendung. Es gelten einige Ausnahmen.

Herstellungsinformationen

    • Das recycelte Nylon in Nike Produkten stammt von einer Vielzahl von Materialien, darunter recycelter Teppich und gebrauchte Fischnetze. Das Nylon wird vor chemischen oder mechanischen Recyclingverfahren gereinigt, sortiert und in Flocken umgewandelt, um neue, recycelte Nylongarne zu entwickeln.
    • Kleidungsstücke, die Materialien aus recyceltem Nylon verwenden, reduzieren den Kohlenstoff-Ausstoß um bis zu 50 % im Vergleich zu herkömmlichem Nylon.

Bewertungen (25)

4.4 Sterne

  • Versatile, lightweight pants

    Dre C

    The “Trailwind” pants are a great example of Nike’s ability to pack a punch in a simple package. These pants are lightweight, durable, and easily transportable with the great foldable feature. Despite feeling really thin, they do a great job of retaining heat and blocking out moisture. I found them useful for many applications, whether outside on a walk, hike, or even playing soccer in them. They are warming pants for sure but can easily be put away if the weather conditions change. Overall these pants are simple yet effective in their technology and ability to keep you warm, be lightweight, and very transportable.

    Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away oder im Gegenzug für einen Rabatt bewertet.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Lightweight

    Akc14

    I liked these, the waterproofing was good, however I do feel like they run small. I like to layer these on top of my shorts for early mornings and they were quite snug & short (I’m 5’9). They’re very lightweight and pack away really nicely.

    Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away oder im Gegenzug für einen Rabatt bewertet.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Pants that weighs nothing

    Johnny

    After wearing the Nike ACG Trailwind Storm-FIT ADV Waterproof Pants on several hikes and a few rainy days around town, I've come away pretty impressed. They definitely lean toward technical outdoor gear, but they're comfortable enough that I found myself reaching for them even for a casual outing. The fit strikes a nice balance between athletic and relaxed. There's enough room to move freely without feeling oversized or baggy, and they layer comfortably over shorts when the weather turns colder. For waterproof pants they feel surprisingly comfortable to wear for extended periods. The pants are well designed, I really like the tapered ankles and the ability to loosen the zipper to transition to a more relax fit. The cherry on top? there is a way to fold the pants into its own pocket and store it away effortlessly. Overall, these are premium waterproof pants that justify their price if you spend time outdoors in unpredictable weather. They kept me dry, moved well on the trail, and looked good enough that I didn't feel the need to change out of them afterward. This is a solid addition to my wardrobe and a pair of pants I can see myself using for years.

    Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away oder im Gegenzug für einen Rabatt bewertet.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike ACG "Trailwind" Storm-FIT ADV wasserdichte Hose (Herren)

Nike ACG "Trailwind"

€ 139,99

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