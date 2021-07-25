Mit dem Nike ACG Karst Rucksack rüstest du dich für dein nächstes Abenteuer aus. Das robuste Design bietet viel Platz für deine Outdoor-Ausrüstung. Der Rucksack verfügt über robuste Details wie einen Daisy-Chain-Clip und einen personalisierbaren Body-Riemen.
3.6 Sterne
d4purcell - 25. Juli 2021
I've had the bag for less than a month and with average use, the strap hoops are stretched out already. Straps are not secure. Also, the outside pockets are not large enough to hold water bottles. Both issues make this bag unusable for me.
B R. - 12. Juli 2021
comfortable
AlexT156460213 - 04. Mai 2021
Lots of bells and whistles, but ultimately this thing is cheaply made and has already started falling apart with casual use. A shame as on paper it's great. I'd happily pay double RRP for the same thing again but made properly.