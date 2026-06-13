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Nike Academy Team Hardcase Fußball-Sporttasche (Medium, 37 l) - Schwarz/Schwarz/Weiß

Nike Academy Team

Hardcase Fußball-Sporttasche (Medium, 37 l)

€ 49,99
Schwarz/Schwarz/Weiß
Midnight Navy/Schwarz/Weiß

Ausverkauft:

Dieses Produkt ist derzeit nicht verfügbar

Die Nike Academy Team Hardcase Sporttasche mit strapazierfähigem Design sorgt für Ordnung. Der verstärkte Boden schützt deine Ausrüstung und auf dem Weg zum Spielfeld kannst du zwischen verschiedenen Trageoptionen wählen.


  • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz/Schwarz/Weiß
  • Style: CU8096-010

Nike Academy Team

€ 49,99

ROBUSTE AUFBEWAHRUNG FÜR UNTERWEGS.

Die Nike Academy Team Hardcase Sporttasche mit strapazierfähigem Design sorgt für Ordnung. Der verstärkte Boden schützt deine Ausrüstung und auf dem Weg zum Spielfeld kannst du zwischen verschiedenen Trageoptionen wählen.

Vorteile

  • Viel Platz im geräumigen Hauptfach.
  • Der verstärkte Boden gewährleistet sicheren Schutz vor Stößen und Kratzern.
  • Der untere Bereich ist durch einen Reißverschluss abgetrennt, damit du nasse und trockene Ausrüstung getrennt voneinander aufbewahren kannst und alles sauber und ordentlich bleibt.
  • Die Tragegriffe können für eine alternative Trageoption miteinander verbunden werden.

Produktinformationen

  • Ca. 53,5 x 30,5 x 28 cm (L x B x H)
  • 37 l
  • 100 % Polyester
  • Nur Fleckenentfernung möglich
  • Importiert
  • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz/Schwarz/Weiß
  • Style: CU8096-010

Bewertungen (8)

4 Sterne

  • Nike can do better - so just “DO IT”

    James409220563

    The quality is not even HALF of the old NIKE gym bags. The bag is decent and still sleek for gym purposes. Why not make the bags more expensive so you can use better materials instead of cutting corners- example the strap can’t be clipped off and the bag is not as good as the AIR MAX DUFFLE - just make them More expensive and let us buy the more expensive bags with the better materials and insulation compartments, more structure and better anti rain and stain materials etc better zippers etc etc etc - like the older Nike air max premium gym bags. Would say the bag is still decent due to what’s on the market at this price.

  • Very high quality practical gym bag.

    Haroldaa9c33ecba4345f78adc02e68145f811

    Very high quality with a decent hard bottom. The wet dry underside compartment is great for my damp towel and shorts while the top can store my trainers and workout clothes. Well worth the money.

  • Perfect

    danphc1

    I wanted a bag that has a hard bottom because I just hate it when my bag sags. Not only does this bag looks great it’s also relatively good value for money. It was the perfect size to put my boxing gloves and my gym stuff. I would ignore the other reviewer that said it’s too small — that’s their own fault for not checking the size properly. There is also a L size version of this if you need a bigger size.

Nike Academy Team Hardcase Fußball-Sporttasche (Medium, 37 l)

Nike Academy Team

€ 49,99

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