Portugal National Team Jerseys
BEHIND THE ICON
The passion for football in Portugal is matched only by the resilience that defines the nation’s youth.
Never giving up is at the core of this new generation’s confidence and it’s their united attitude that has inspired the design of the new Portugal National Team Jerseys.
Os Navegadores
The classic Portuguese red jersey is complemented with a broken side-stripe and matching sleeve details.
Between the Lines
The eye-catching white away jersey features the traditional red and green colours, condensed into three bold stripes. Like the home kit, it’s available in all sizes.
