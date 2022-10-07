The New France Football Jersey

New France Jerseys

BEHIND THE ICON

The unity that bonds French youth is reflected in the national team and acts as the inspiration behind the design of the new France jerseys.

The Bloodline

The home shirt features a modern marinière stripe pattern and brings back the iconic red band across the chest—a bloodline that connects generations.

Tricolore

The classic white away kit also features the red line of the home kit—here forming part of a side tape depicting the French flag. Like the home jersey, available in all sizes.

