The Best Way to Fold a T-shirt to Save Space

The first question when faced with a pile of shirts is whether to fold them at all. For quick access to shirts that you'd like to skip ironing when in a time crunch, consider hanging up these garments.

In general, it's best to hang tops made from linen (which wrinkles easily), blouses, button-down shirts and jackets. Although hanging will eliminate the risk of wrinkles, certain hangers can distort the shape of your T-shirt. Padded or wider hangers can prevent this distortion.

An everyday cotton-blend or polyester T-shirt—such as a Nike Dri-FIT workout top—can be hung up if you have extra space, but folding these T-shirts can help to maximise the use of the space.