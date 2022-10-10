For Raj Mistry, running shoes are more than just, well, running shoes.



"I think they're a part of your story", says the Nike senior apparel designer. "When you start having a deeper relationship with these pieces, you connect with these pieces. You want to make them last longer".



Cleaning your shoes is one way to strengthen that connection and be a more mindful consumer if it means you're buying less frequently. "I'm not just going to throw them away when a new shoe comes out or after a few miles", explains Raj, who has had a passion for curating and caring for vintage garments throughout his life.



Watch Raj demonstrate in the video above some easy, daily tricks to keep shoes tidy, as well as a method for a deeper wash and scrub for when they're extra dirty.



For more tips on extending the life of your running shoes, like the importance of untying your shoes or writing an inspiring quote on them, check out our full guide.