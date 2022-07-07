ความสบายและสไตล์มารวมกันเป็นหนึ่งใน Nike Court Borough Low 2 ทรงรองรับและมีโครงสร้างมาในดีไซน์บาสเก็ตบอลแบบเรโทรเพื่อให้คุณดูเป็นผู้เล่นออสตาร์แม้เวลาอยู่นอกคอร์ท
4.6 ดาว
BreeT - 08 ก.ค. 2565
They are not only comfortable but very affordable (especially if you love Af1s) I have since purchased different colourways and have multiples of the ones I really like so that I know I have a fresh backup pair waiting. Wore them 14 hours at Disneyland!
KevinMinh897479214 - 25 มิ.ย. 2565
I just received mine yesterday and these shoes are super durable, very comfortable, and the size is just right. Way to go nike!!
KaydanceS971557747 - 06 มี.ค. 2565
These shoes are literally the best shoes I’ve ever owned. I wear them every single day and they are the most comfortable pair of shoes ever. I highly recommend them. They’re pretty cheap and they’re amazing shoes