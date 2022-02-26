ข้ามไปยังเนื้อหาหลัก
|

คำค้นหายอดนิยม

คำแนะนำอันดับสูงสุด

      Nike Court Borough Low 2

      รองเท้าเด็กเล็ก

      ฿1,300

      ได้รับความนิยมสูง
      Midnight Navy/ดำ/Dark Purple Dust/ขาว
      Summit White/Valerian Blue/Pilgrim/Pure Platinum
      Sail/Hot Curry/Game Royal/University Red
      ขาว/ขาว/ขาว

      ความสบายและสไตล์มารวมกันเป็นหนึ่งใน Nike Court Borough Low 2 ทรงรองรับและมีโครงสร้างมาในดีไซน์บาสเก็ตบอลแบบเรโทรเพื่อให้เด็กๆ ดูเป็นผู้เล่นออสตาร์ทั้งในและนอกคอร์ท

      • สีที่แสดง: ขาว/ขาว/ขาว
      • สไตล์: BQ5451-100

      ไซส์และความพอดี

      รีวิว (21)

      4.9 ดาว

      • Sooo cute!

        448623076 - 26 ก.พ. 2565

        Super cute shoes! They are such good quality! We got size 13 for my kiddo who is currently growing out of his old 12 shoes & they have a little extra room in them but he was still running around in them just fine!

      • Very comfortable shoes

        S A. - 22 ธ.ค. 2564

        Perfect shoes for little kids. The strap makes the perfect shoes for kids that do not know how to tie there shoe laces. All black shoe is good for rough playing at recess. My son says they’re comfortable

      • Excellent quality and comfy school trainers!

        K A. - 06 ธ.ค. 2564

        Excellent school trainers buy them every year in a bigger size! Last well, easy to clean and fit very comfortably for the little ones.