ความสบายและสไตล์มารวมกันเป็นหนึ่งใน Nike Court Borough Low 2 ทรงรองรับและมีโครงสร้างมาในดีไซน์บาสเก็ตบอลแบบเรโทรเพื่อให้เด็กๆ ดูเป็นผู้เล่นออสตาร์ทั้งในและนอกคอร์ท
4.9 ดาว
448623076 - 26 ก.พ. 2565
Super cute shoes! They are such good quality! We got size 13 for my kiddo who is currently growing out of his old 12 shoes & they have a little extra room in them but he was still running around in them just fine!
S A. - 22 ธ.ค. 2564
Perfect shoes for little kids. The strap makes the perfect shoes for kids that do not know how to tie there shoe laces. All black shoe is good for rough playing at recess. My son says they’re comfortable
K A. - 06 ธ.ค. 2564
Excellent school trainers buy them every year in a bigger size! Last well, easy to clean and fit very comfortably for the little ones.