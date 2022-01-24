คู่เก่งประจำตู้รองเท้าที่ได้รับการยกย่องจากลุคและสัมผัสที่เป็นอมตะกลับมาพร้อมความสดใหม่ใน Nike Blazer Mid '77 Jumboนอกจากนี้ยังมาพร้อมลุคโอลด์สคูลแบบที่คุณชื่นชอบ และมีส้นยางยืดพร้อมเท็กซ์เจอร์คล้ายลูกฟูกและแถบช่วยสวมขนาดใหญ่เพื่อให้ใส่และถอดได้ง่ายดีไซน์ Swoosh แบบโอเวอร์ไซส์และเชือกขนาดจัมโบ้เพิ่มลูกเล่นที่สนุกสนาน
4.5 ดาว
P E. - 24 ม.ค. 2565
I have a collection of varying Blazer's, including some exclusive designs. I think these are the best yet. The high top soft heel is super comfortable - the design is next level. Sterling work Nike.
jaydotbee - 07 ธ.ค. 2564
Striking looking trainer the fit is exceptional narrow. Avoid if you have a wider step
C R. - 28 พ.ย. 2564
You know the drill! Once broke in nothing stopping them. The jumbo check is fresh. I can tell the stretchy back will become over stretched. But solid overall