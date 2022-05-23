ข้ามไปยังเนื้อหาหลัก
      Nike Blazer Low ’77 Jumbo

      รองเท้าผู้หญิง

      ฿3,600

      ได้รับความนิยมสูง
      ขาว/ขาว/Sail/ดำ
      ขาว/Rose Whisper/ขาว/Pink Oxford
      Light Soft Pink/Arctic Orange/Sanddrift/Sail
      ดีไซน์สินค้า Nike By You ของคุณเอง

      คนอื่นอาจกล่าวว่า "ถ้าดีอยู่แล้วก็ไม่ต้องแก้" แต่เราพูดว่า "ต้องทำให้สมบูรณ์แบบ" ซุปเปอร์สตาร์แห่งสตรีทแวร์คู่นี้ปรับโฉมใหม่ด้วยรายละเอียดขนาดจัมโบ้ Nike Blazer Low '77 Jumbo มาพร้อมลุคโอลด์สคูลแบบที่คุณชื่นชอบ โดดเด่นด้วยดีไซน์ Swoosh ขนาดโอเวอร์ไซส์ เชือกรองเท้าที่กว้างเป็นพิเศษ และงานเย็บที่หนากว่าเดิม

      • สีที่แสดง: ขาว/ขาว/Sail/ดำ
      • สไตล์: DQ1470-101

      การจัดส่งและคืนสินค้าฟรี

      จัดส่งสินค้าฟรีสำหรับคำสั่งซื้อที่มีมูลค่า 5500 บาท ขึ้นไป


      กรุงเทพมหานคร:
      • ส่งแบบมาตรฐาน ถึงที่หมายใน 3-6 วันทำการ
      • ส่งแบบด่วน ถึงที่หมายใน 2-4 วันทำการ
      สมุทรปราการ:
      • ส่งแบบมาตรฐาน ถึงที่หมายใน 4-7 วันทำการ
      • ส่งแบบด่วน ถึงที่หมายใน 3-5 วันทำการ
      เมืองนนทบุรี:
      • ส่งแบบมาตรฐาน ถึงที่หมายใน 4-7 วันทำการ
      • ส่งแบบด่วน ถึงที่หมายใน 3-5 วันทำการ
      จังหวัดอื่น:
      • ส่งแบบมาตรฐาน ถึงที่หมายใน 5-8 วันทำการ
      • ส่งแบบด่วน ถึงที่หมายใน 3-5 วันทำการ

      คำสั่งซื้อจะดำเนินการและส่งมอบในวันจันทร์-ศุกร์ เว้นวันหยุดนักขัตฤกษ์
      ยกเว้นวันหยุดเทศกาลสำหรับสมาชิก Nike ฟรีค่าขนส่งในกรณีคืนสินค้า. ข้อยกเว้นของนโยบายการคืนสินค้า

      รีวิว (27)

      4.4 ดาว

      • Stylish, Practical, and Versatile

        Jasmine - 24 พ.ค. 2565

        The Nike Blazer Low '77 is one of the most stylish, practical, and versatile pair of shoes I have ever tried. I have used them for work, going out, and for working out. They are very comfortable, however, I noticed that my feet start to hurt just a little bit after wearing these shoes for over 6 hours, when I am working. I think I need more cushioning for my feet. I like how these shoes are pretty flat, which is very good when I do leg days at the gym. It feels easier to squat and deadlift with flat shoes. The "leather" part of the shoes is easy to clean. I use wipes to clean them from time to time. Overall, I really like these shoes. They go well with different outfits whether they may be: athletic, casual, or my work clothes. I definitely would want to get these shoes in other color or even try out the "high" version. Thanks to Stellar Panel for sending me this product to test and review!

      • Adorable

        13144183882 - 18 พ.ค. 2565

        I love this sleek but also funky version of the Blazers. In my opinion they run large. I wear a 7.5 in most nike shoes in these I sized down to a 7 . I originally ordered a 6 .5 but that was too low. The 7 is perfect they also make my feet look even smaller and coordinate well with soo many looks!.

      • 30df6e61-aa5b-4a70-9ac5-2134e40c4b60 - 15 พ.ค. 2565

        wayyyyy too narrow and no cushion in the soles. so bummed because I LOVE the look of them