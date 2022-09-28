Nike Air Presto ผลิตมาเพื่อให้ความรู้สึกดีและลุคที่ดูรวดเร็ว มาพร้อมดีไซน์โฉบเฉี่ยวที่ใส่สบายกว่าเสื้อยืดตัวโปรดเสียอีก คู่นี้มีชั้นบุที่ยืดหยุ่นเพื่อสร้างความพอดีที่อุ่นสบายราวกับถุงเท้า ในขณะเดียวกันโฟมที่นุ่มเป็นพิเศษก็เพิ่มการสปริงตัวให้กับทุกย่างก้าว ถ้าได้ใส่คู่นี้แล้วจะไม่อยากถอดออกอีกเลย
PDPTESTScreenname - 28 ก.ย. 2565
Excellent shoes with comfort .
WilliamF223466826 - 23 ก.ย. 2565
I got these just for daily/casual wear and can say they the comfiest shoes I've ever had. Normally I'm an 11.5 in Nikes, but for these I went with the 12 and they fit perfectly. Because it's a sock like fit there's tons of room for your feet to fit comfortably, and they slide on and off with ease. Not sure how they'd hold up for running or going to the gym, but for casual/daily wear they are easily my favorite shoes I've ever owned. Highly recommend!
af79b76b-6334-4776-b5e2-d39d7dc0a42e - 10 ก.ย. 2565
These are very comfortable shoes! Unfortunately just like the last prestos, the durability is very weak. Tears along the side after a month or 2... I bought them for the comfort but will not buy again because they wear out too quick and I just wear them to work.