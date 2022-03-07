Nike Air Max Furyosa มาพร้อมลุคสุดล้ำที่ได้แรงบันดาลใจจากรองเท้าวิ่งเร็วแห่งยุค 90 เผยรูปลักษณ์ใหม่อันโดดเด่นที่ทั้งดูดีและใส่สบายAir ซ้อนเหลื่อมกันที่ส้นให้ระบบลดแรงกระแทกที่โดดเด่นส้นหนานุ่มพิเศษเหมือนหมอน ส่วนหุ้มข้อบุนวม และลิ้นรองเท้าบุนวมทำให้คุณรู้สึกเหมือนใส่รองเท้าแตะสลิปเปอร์คู่โปรดและนอกจากนี้ยังมีระบบเชือกคู่ที่ให้คุณเผยตัวตนได้แบบไม่ซ้ำใคร เป็นการเติมเสน่ห์สไตล์ DIY ให้กับความสบายระดับ 5 ดาว
J E. - 07 มี.ค. 2565
I LOVE these shoes, super cute and super comfy for a person with a bad back who walks a lot. Unfortunately, the toe box is smaller than usual, and ALL my Nikes are 7.5. I will be returning and now have to wait until they come back in stock for a size 8. :(.
W J. - 27 ธ.ค. 2564
I made the right decision by downloading the sneakers app thank for getting my order to me on time
Ingrid S. - 05 ธ.ค. 2564
Honestly, feels like you’re walking on clouds. This shoe is so comfortable & I loveeee the color! I’m usually an 8.5 with Nike shoes but for this one I had to size up to a 9.