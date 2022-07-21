Nike Air Force 1 Luxe รังสรรค์ขึ้นมาอย่างแม่นยำและปรับโฉมไอคอนของวงการบาส หนังสุดเนี้ยบที่ส่วนบนมีประกายที่โดดเด่นอย่างลงตัว ตะเข็บตลอดแนวพื้นรองเท้าชั้นกลางเพิ่มสัมผัสแห่งงานฝีมือ ในขณะที่ดอกยางสมบุกสมบันที่พื้นรองเท้าชั้นนอกก็ยกย่องให้กับรองเท้าสำหรับใส่ในเมืองคู่โปรดของคุณ
4.7 ดาว
Tarik399726698 - 21 ก.ค. 2565
I originally ordered these in 12M, and had to downsize to 11.5M's because my heel kept slipping a little bit. I love these AF1s. They're the only silhouette of shoe I can wear all day without tiring, and I ended up buying these in every color to wear for the next year. Only real issue has been trying to sync up with re-stocks.
15037860987 - 21 มิ.ย. 2565
I've had several AF1s over the past 15 years and these are definitely the most durable - primarily because of the thick/heavy outsole. Yes, these do feel like SNKRS on the top and boots on the bottom. I would say the outsoles are the worst part of AF1s, I can never keep them firm enough to continue wearing without squeaking. These won't have that issue.
M A. - 13 ม.ค. 2565
They take some getting use to. Very rigid sole and quite heavy. Couple of days of wearing and they are getting better on the foot. Size is very generous normally wear 10 but I reason they are half a size to big. Strange shape at the top of the leather where you lace up and this does dig in to ankle. Look great though.