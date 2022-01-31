ข้ามไปยังเนื้อหาหลัก
|

คำค้นหายอดนิยม

คำแนะนำอันดับสูงสุด

      Nike Everyday Cushioned

      ถุงเท้าเทรนนิ่งข้อยาว (3 คู่)

      ฿500

      ได้รับความนิยมสูง

      ถุงเท้า Nike Everyday Cushioned เติมพลังให้คุณพิชิตการออกกำลังกาย ด้วยส้นจากผ้าเทรีหนาที่ให้ความสบายเพิ่มเติมสำหรับท่าบริหารที่ใช้เท้าและยกน้ำหนัก ขณะที่แถบรองรับอุ้งเท้ามีจั๊มพ์โอบรับส่วนกลางเท้าเพื่อสัมผัสแห่งการรองรับ

      • สีที่แสดง: ขาว/ดำ
      • สไตล์: SX7664-100

      รีวิว (31)

      4.6 ดาว

      • poor quality

        b51d51a1-b4a1-4f44-963c-f0d3ea67a093 - 31 ม.ค. 2565

        Recently bough it on ebay and returned it as though socks were fake ... than ordered it from here and shocked with such a bad quality for premium brand. Its not my first purchase and i know how good nike socks use to be.... quality is just not there.

      • Classic

        W C. - 26 ม.ค. 2565

        Slightly different to my last pair of Nike socks as they feel a bit thin compared to the others. Aside from that they are very comfy and can definitely feel a padding when on foot. All round a nice pair of socks and you can never go wrong with Nike socks :)

      • E M. - 18 ม.ค. 2565

        super comfy and speedy delivery!