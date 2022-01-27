เก็บและพกพารองเท้าอย่างมีสไตล์ด้วยกระเป๋าใส่รองเท้าทรงกล่องจาก Nike ตัวกระเป๋าผลิตด้วยวัสดุทนทาน โดดเด่นด้วยโลโก้ Nike ขนาดใหญ่ 2 จุด สายสะพายพาดลำตัวแบบถอดได้ และฝาเปิดแบบกล่องใส่รองเท้าของจริง ที่ด้านในมีช่องกระเป๋ายางยืดภายในและช่องกระเป๋าตาข่ายแบบมีซิปที่ช่วยเก็บเชือกรองเท้าอีกชุดและสิ่งของขนาดเล็กอื่นๆ อย่างเป็นระเบียบเสมอ
จัดส่งสินค้าฟรีสำหรับคำสั่งซื้อที่มีมูลค่า 5500 บาท ขึ้นไป
คำสั่งซื้อจะดำเนินการและส่งมอบในวันจันทร์-ศุกร์ เว้นวันหยุดนักขัตฤกษ์
ยกเว้นวันหยุดเทศกาลสำหรับสมาชิก Nike ฟรีค่าขนส่งในกรณีคืนสินค้า. ข้อยกเว้นของนโยบายการคืนสินค้า
5 ดาว
M I. - 27 ม.ค. 2565
This bag is so clutch! I ride motorcycles for a living and this bag is amazing for that purpose. I put my kicks in the bag and wear my riding shoes without worrying about ruining my beautiful Jordans and Dunks. Will definitely buy one for wifey since she rides to. The quality of the bag is really good and the extra compartments on the inside are good for spare laces or I throw my wallet in there when I ride so I don't forget it.
T R. - 26 ม.ค. 2565
Shoes bag
C A. - 18 ม.ค. 2565
This bag is dripping it’s so wet. Love the strap love the color the screen foil print is sick. 🖤 I can also store more then just shoes. It’s fashionable and function able.