      Nike

      กระเป๋าใส่รองเท้า (12 ล.)

      ฿1,200

      ดำ/ดำ/University Red
      ส้ม/ส้ม/ขาว

      เก็บและพกพารองเท้าอย่างมีสไตล์ด้วยกระเป๋าใส่รองเท้าทรงกล่องจาก Nike ตัวกระเป๋าผลิตด้วยวัสดุทนทาน โดดเด่นด้วยโลโก้ Nike ขนาดใหญ่ 2 จุด สายสะพายพาดลำตัวแบบถอดได้ และฝาเปิดแบบกล่องใส่รองเท้าของจริง ที่ด้านในมีช่องกระเป๋ายางยืดภายในและช่องกระเป๋าตาข่ายแบบมีซิปที่ช่วยเก็บเชือกรองเท้าอีกชุดและสิ่งของขนาดเล็กอื่นๆ อย่างเป็นระเบียบเสมอ

      • สีที่แสดง: ดำ/ดำ/University Red
      • สไตล์: DA7337-010

      การจัดส่งและคืนสินค้าฟรี

      จัดส่งสินค้าฟรีสำหรับคำสั่งซื้อที่มีมูลค่า 5500 บาท ขึ้นไป


      กรุงเทพมหานคร:
      • ส่งแบบมาตรฐาน ถึงที่หมายใน 3-6 วันทำการ
      • ส่งแบบด่วน ถึงที่หมายใน 2-4 วันทำการ
      สมุทรปราการ:
      • ส่งแบบมาตรฐาน ถึงที่หมายใน 4-7 วันทำการ
      • ส่งแบบด่วน ถึงที่หมายใน 3-5 วันทำการ
      เมืองนนทบุรี:
      • ส่งแบบมาตรฐาน ถึงที่หมายใน 4-7 วันทำการ
      • ส่งแบบด่วน ถึงที่หมายใน 3-5 วันทำการ
      จังหวัดอื่น:
      • ส่งแบบมาตรฐาน ถึงที่หมายใน 5-8 วันทำการ
      • ส่งแบบด่วน ถึงที่หมายใน 3-5 วันทำการ

      คำสั่งซื้อจะดำเนินการและส่งมอบในวันจันทร์-ศุกร์ เว้นวันหยุดนักขัตฤกษ์
      ยกเว้นวันหยุดเทศกาลสำหรับสมาชิก Nike ฟรีค่าขนส่งในกรณีคืนสินค้า. ข้อยกเว้นของนโยบายการคืนสินค้า

      รีวิว (6)

      5 ดาว

      • Sneaker Case

        M I. - 27 ม.ค. 2565

        This bag is so clutch! I ride motorcycles for a living and this bag is amazing for that purpose. I put my kicks in the bag and wear my riding shoes without worrying about ruining my beautiful Jordans and Dunks. Will definitely buy one for wifey since she rides to. The quality of the bag is really good and the extra compartments on the inside are good for spare laces or I throw my wallet in there when I ride so I don't forget it.

      • Such a good stuff to carry on for vacation

        T R. - 26 ม.ค. 2565

        Shoes bag

      • Stay away from me Mr.Business man you can’t dress like I can

        C A. - 18 ม.ค. 2565

        This bag is dripping it’s so wet. Love the strap love the color the screen foil print is sick. 🖤 I can also store more then just shoes. It’s fashionable and function able.