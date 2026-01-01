Nike Store Monte Carlo (Partnered)

Nike Store Monte Carlo (Partnered)

เปิด • ปิดทำการเวลา 19:30

7 Ave. Saint-Charles

MONACO, Alpes-Maritimes, 98000, FR

00377 97 98 25 00

ดูเส้นทาง

เวลาทำการของ Store

อาทิตย์: ปิด
จันทร์ - พฤหัส: 10:00 - 19:00
ศุกร์ - เสาร์: 10:00 - 19:30

บริการ

  • ข้อมูลการคืนสินค้า

    ข้อมูลการคืนสินค้า

    ร้านนี้ไม่รับคืนสินค้าที่สั่งซื้อจาก Nike.com หรือแอพ Nike

  • Bra Fit โดย Nike Fit

    Bra Fit โดย Nike Fit

    ความพอดีคือทุกสิ่ง ตามหาบราที่ใช่และทรงที่ลงตัวกับกิจกรรมโปรดของคุณ

  • Nike Recycling & Donation

    Nike Recycling & Donation

    Recycling + Donation helps reduce waste by cleaning and donating or recycling used shoes and apparel. It’s how we make sure what’s already been worn lives on, even when you’re done wearing it. Conditions do apply.

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