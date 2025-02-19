  1. Training & Gym
Gym bags: pack for success

Make sure your gear is ready to go, with Nike gym bags. Our training backpacks are designed with a busy schedule in mind, so you can stay organised from the office to the gym, and back again. Choose a backpack, duffel or tote – precision engineered with all the features you need. Expect drawstrings for quick closure, water-resistant finishes to keep your essentials dry, zipped pockets for safe storage, and adjustable straps so you're comfortable on the move. Discover innovative materials and designs, to help you tackle intense workouts – as well as life's adventures.

Reliable storage, versatile protection

Whether you're after a small gym bag to store trainers or a gym backpack for bigger equipment, we've got you covered. Nike gym bags fuse streetwear designs with functionality, so you'll power through your day in style. Choose tote bags with an expandable design for versatile storage options. There's space for everything a busy life throws at you, from laptops and phones to workout kit and water bottles. Or train smart with a gymsack, which features lightweight material with an open top, so you can pack your kit and go. Shoulder straps that double as a drawcord keep gym kit in place as you move.

Organise your gear in a Nike gym bag

Got a packed training schedule? Look for a Nike training bag that can help keep you organised. Spacious main compartments provide plenty of room for kit, while mesh sleeves hold smaller items in place. Duffel bags with shoe compartments help separate your footwear or dirty gear from other kit. Plus, small interior zipped pockets secure small items and valuables, so you can keep your mind on your goals. Phone compartments and zipped laptop sleeves mean your important electronics are always close to hand. Need to carry your shades and breakables? Go for gym bags with soft-lined pockets for ultimate protection.

A gym bag that can work out with you

If you're always on the move, you need a comfortable training bag that can keep up with your schedule. Our gym bags make carrying your essentials easy, so you can focus on the day ahead. Adjustable cushioned straps provide customised comfort and a precision fit, so bags feel lightweight and secure. Handles and shoulder straps give you versatile carrying options, whether you're commuting to work, or heading to the gym. Choose a classic hip pack for access to your accessories on the go. The adjustable strap and buckle create an easy on/off fit, while the durable design means it will stay in place through the toughest workouts.

Work the outdoors

Durable gym bags with a water-repellent finish keep things dry, so you can travel in all conditions. Easy-to-reach external pockets allow quick access to your essentials, for efficiency on the go. Plus, if you need to carry big items like yoga mats, bags with elastic bungees tighten to provide storage on the outside. Backpacks and small gym bags with quick-entry leash pulls make it easy to get to your things and achieve street-ready style.