PSG shorts: keep up the momentum
Stay on top of your fitness goals in our high-performance kit. Our PSG shorts pair authentic design codes with our signature Swoosh—so you can rep the same looks as your sporting heroes.
You'll find loose-fitting designs to keep you cool when the game heats up, alongside second-skin options to let you dribble, cross and shoot freely. Look out for styles with elasticated waistbands and drawstring fastenings, so you can adjust the fit to your liking. We've got PSG football shorts in Dri-FIT fabrics too, giving you the same sweat-wicking performance enjoyed by the pros.
Distraction-free training makes all the difference, whether on or off the pitch. That's why you'll find Paris Saint-Germain shorts with handy pockets to keep phones and other valuables out of sight. There are plenty of stylish details thrown into the mix, like the club's crest, complete with the iconic Eiffel Tower and contrasting fleur-de-lis.