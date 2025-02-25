Oklahoma City Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder Icon Edition 2022/23
Oklahoma City Thunder Icon Edition 2022/23 Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Sustainable Materials
Oklahoma City Thunder Icon Edition 2022/23
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€104.99

Oklahoma City Thunder Jerseys & Gear

Show pride for one of the most exciting teams in the NBA with official Oklahoma City Thunder jerseys and gear from Nike. Beginning as the Seattle Supersonics in 1967, the Thunder relocated to Oklahoma City in 2008 and has quickly developed one of the most passionate fan bases in the entire league. Choose from a variety of Thunder jerseys, including authentic and swingman editions in multiple colourways, and find the versions that align with your fan style and personality. Layer up your favourite OKC Thunder jerseys with Thunder shorts, t-shirts, hoodies and more, and be sure to check out the complete NBA collection of fan gear for the latest selection of basketball apparel.