Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Charlotte Hornets

      Atlanta HawksBoston CelticsBrooklyn NetsCharlotte HornetsChicago BullsDallas MavericksDenver NuggetsDetroit PistonsGolden State WarriorsHouston RocketsIndiana PacersLA ClippersLos Angeles LakersMemphis GrizzliesMiami HeatMilwaukee BucksMinnesota TimberwolvesNew Orleans PelicansNew York KnicksOklahoma City ThunderOrlando MagicPhiladelphia 76ersPhoenix SunsPortland Trail BlazersSan Antonio SpursToronto RaptorsUtah Jazz
      Gender 
      (0)
      Kit Type 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Hornets Icon Edition 2020
      Hornets Icon Edition 2020 Men's Jordan NBA Swingman Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Hornets Icon Edition 2020
      Men's Jordan NBA Swingman Shorts
      €69.99
      Charlotte Hornets Essential
      Charlotte Hornets Essential Men's Jordan NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Charlotte Hornets Essential
      Men's Jordan NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      €74.99
      Charlotte Hornets Statement Edition
      Charlotte Hornets Statement Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Basketball Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Charlotte Hornets Statement Edition
      Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Basketball Shorts
      €69.99
      Charlotte Hornets Courtside Statement Edition
      Charlotte Hornets Courtside Statement Edition Men's Jordan NBA Woven Trousers
      Charlotte Hornets Courtside Statement Edition
      Men's Jordan NBA Woven Trousers
      €84.99
      Charlotte Hornets
      Charlotte Hornets Men's Jordan NBA T-Shirt
      Charlotte Hornets
      Men's Jordan NBA T-Shirt
      €32.99
      Charlotte Hornets Courtside Statement Edition
      Charlotte Hornets Courtside Statement Edition Men's Jordan Max90 NBA Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
      Charlotte Hornets Courtside Statement Edition
      Men's Jordan Max90 NBA Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
      €44.99
      Charlotte Hornets Courtside Statement
      Charlotte Hornets Courtside Statement Men's Jordan NBA Jacket
      Charlotte Hornets Courtside Statement
      Men's Jordan NBA Jacket
      €109.99
      Charlotte Hornets Courtside Statement Edition
      Charlotte Hornets Courtside Statement Edition Men's Jordan NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Charlotte Hornets Courtside Statement Edition
      Men's Jordan NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      €74.99
      Charlotte Hornets Essential
      Charlotte Hornets Essential Men's Jordan NBA T-Shirt
      Just In
      Charlotte Hornets Essential
      Men's Jordan NBA T-Shirt
      €34.99

      Charlotte Hornets Jerseys & Gear

      Show your love and support for "Buzz City" with official Charlotte Hornets jerseys and gear from Jordan. Founded twice as an expansion team, first in 1988 and then in 2002, the Charlotte Hornets will be the first team to feature the Jordan Jumpman logo on their jerseys, a nod to their principal owner and basketball legend Michael Jordan. Pick from an assortment of Charlotte Hornets jerseys, including swingman editions in multiple colourways, and find the versions that pair with your fan style and show love for your favourite players. Complement Charlotte Hornets jerseys with Hornets shorts, t-shirts, hoodies and more, and be sure to check out the complete NBA collection of fan gear for the latest selection of basketball apparel.