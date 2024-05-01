Nike unveils technological advances in the Pegasus 41
Product news
The new shoe is the first in the Pegasus line to feature Air Zoom combined with an all-new ReactX foam midsole for more responsive energy.
Since its debut in 1983, Nike's Pegasus line has been known for its dependability and durability and is loved by runners across the globe. The upcoming Pegasus 41 delivers everything athletes love about existing Pegasus shoes—and then some.
Set for a June 2024 release, the Pegasus 41 shoe is as durable and soft as its predecessors and introduces new, innovative technology to the Pegasus line.
One big innovation for the Pegasus 41 is a full-length foam midsole made from ReactX foam. This is the first shoe in the Pegasus line to feature ReactX foam, which boosts the shoe's sustainability and lengthens its overall wear.
The ReactX foam in the Pegasus 41 provides 13 percent more energy return than the Nike React foam used in the Pegasus 40. Nike ReactX foam is engineered to reduce its carbon footprint in a pair of midsoles by at least 43% due to reduced manufacturing process energy compared with prior Nike React foam.
The Pegasus 41 also features forefoot and heel Air Zoom units. Combining the ReactX foam midsoles and the Air Zoom units enables the Pegasus 41 to provide the same cushioned feel as other Pegasus shoes. This combo is also responsible for how the shoe responds to your foot, gripping you like a glove on your run.
Before crafting the Pegasus 41, Nike designers surveyed everyday runners to find out what was missing from the Pegasus line. Based on the responses, the designers focused on making the Pegasus 41 shoes not only durable and dependable, but also more comfortable. The upper part of the shoe is made from an engineered mesh, designed to be more breathable and comfortable than previous models.
The Pegasus 41 also features a new, innovative Dynamic Midfoot Fit system. In this system, the shoe's lacing is tied to an internal midfoot band that wraps around the entire foot. This midfoot system ensures complete support, durability and a comfortable fit.
Thanks to its new features and sustainably minded design, the new addition to the Pegasus line is an exciting look into the innovative future of footwear. The Pegasus 41 will be released in June 2024 on Nike.com and at selected retailers.
Words by Jessica Nemire