      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Men's Tights
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Tights
      S$49
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Men's Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Shorts
      S$39
      Nike Power
      Nike Power Women's Training Trousers
      Bestseller
      Women's Training Trousers
      S$85
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Bestseller
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      S$135
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      S$99
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Leggings with Pockets
      S$139
      Nike One Luxe
      Nike One Luxe Women's Mid-Rise Printed Training Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Mid-Rise Printed Training Leggings
      S$129
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Printed Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Mid-Rise Printed Leggings
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      S$69
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      S$49
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      S$65
      Nike One Luxe
      Nike One Luxe Women's Mid-Rise Pocket Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Mid-Rise Pocket Leggings
      S$109
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
      S$135
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Rise 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's High-Rise 7/8 Leggings
      S$85
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
      S$139
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Nike One
      Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Bike Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Older Kids' (Girls') Bike Shorts
      S$39
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Graphic Training Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Graphic Training Leggings
      S$85
      Nike One (M)
      Nike One (M) Women's High-Rise Leggings (Maternity)
      Bestseller
      Women's High-Rise Leggings (Maternity)
      S$79
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
      S$39
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's High-Rise 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's High-Rise 7/8 Leggings
      S$65
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      S$139
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Cropped Leggings
      Bestseller
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Cropped Leggings
      S$129