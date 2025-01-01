  1. Nike Sportswear
    2. /
  2. Clothing
    3. /
  3. Trousers & Tights

Sportswear Trousers & Tights(70)

Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Oversized French Terry Tracksuit Bottoms
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Oversized French Terry Tracksuit Bottoms
S$105
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Balloon Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Balloon Trousers
S$125
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens Women's Mid-Rise Open-Hem Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens
Women's Mid-Rise Open-Hem Trousers
S$115
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Men's Oversized French Terry Trousers
Nike Club Fleece
Men's Oversized French Terry Trousers
S$109
Nike ACG "Smith Summit"
Nike ACG "Smith Summit" Men's Cargo Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike ACG "Smith Summit"
Men's Cargo Trousers
S$269
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg French Terry Tracksuit Bottoms
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg French Terry Tracksuit Bottoms
S$109
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
Nike Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
S$55
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Women's Mid-Rise Joggers
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Women's Mid-Rise Joggers
S$89
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Trousers
S$115
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Loose Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Loose Trousers
S$65
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
S$55
NOCTA Tech Fleece
NOCTA Tech Fleece Men's Open-Hem Tracksuit Bottoms
Sustainable Materials
NOCTA Tech Fleece
Men's Open-Hem Tracksuit Bottoms
S$179
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Women's High-Waisted Woven Open-Hem Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Windrunner
Women's High-Waisted Woven Open-Hem Trousers
S$119
NOCTA Opal
NOCTA Opal Men's Trousers
NOCTA Opal
Men's Trousers
S$159
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
S$79
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Knit Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Knit Joggers
S$49
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Girls' Dri-FIT Oversized Fleece Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Girls' Dri-FIT Oversized Fleece Trousers
S$85
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Girls' Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Girls' Cargo Trousers
S$75
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
S$105
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Joggers
S$55
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Girls' Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear
Girls' Trousers
S$85
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's Mid-Rise Velour Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Women's Mid-Rise Velour Trousers
S$109
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Women's Slim Mid-Rise Knit Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Women's Slim Mid-Rise Knit Trousers
S$115
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Woven Tapered Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Woven Tapered Trousers
S$99
Nike Project F.R.O.G.
Nike Project F.R.O.G. Men's Tracksuit Bottoms
Sustainable Materials
Nike Project F.R.O.G.
Men's Tracksuit Bottoms
S$199
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Mid-Rise Loose Woven Open-Hem Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Mid-Rise Loose Woven Open-Hem Trousers
S$119
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens Women's Mid-Rise Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens
Women's Mid-Rise Cargo Trousers
S$125
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Woven Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Tech
Men's Woven Open-Hem Trousers
S$165
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Women's Mid-Rise Twill Tracksuit Bottoms
Nike Sportswear Collection
Women's Mid-Rise Twill Tracksuit Bottoms
S$129
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
S$65
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Oversized Woven Tracksuit Bottoms
Nike Club
Men's Oversized Woven Tracksuit Bottoms
S$129
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
Nike Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
S$119
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Joggers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Joggers
S$149
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
S$119
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Mid-Rise Oversized Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Women's Mid-Rise Oversized Cargo Trousers
S$125
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Girls' Wide-Leg Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Girls' Wide-Leg Trousers
27% off
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Logo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Logo Trousers
32% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Low-Rise Oversized Open-Hem French Terry Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Women's Low-Rise Oversized Open-Hem French Terry Trousers
32% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Loose Fleece Joggers
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Loose Fleece Joggers
36% off
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit'
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit' Women's Cargo Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit'
Women's Cargo Trousers
24% off
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Cargo Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Cargo Trousers
28% off
Nike ACG 'Activitorium'
Nike ACG 'Activitorium' Women's High-Waisted UV Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike ACG 'Activitorium'
Women's High-Waisted UV Trousers
39% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Mid-Rise Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Women's Mid-Rise Cargo Trousers
28% off
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Women's Mid-Rise Joggers (Plus Size)
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Women's Mid-Rise Joggers (Plus Size)
43% off
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Oversized French Terry Tracksuit Bottoms
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Oversized French Terry Tracksuit Bottoms
33% off
Nike Sportswear Classics
Nike Sportswear Classics Women's High-Waisted Graphic Leggings
Nike Sportswear Classics
Women's High-Waisted Graphic Leggings
42% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's Tight High-Waisted Jumper Flared Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Women's Tight High-Waisted Jumper Flared Trousers
23% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Flared Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Flared Trousers
27% off