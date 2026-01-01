  1. Clothing
    2. /
  2. Tops & T-Shirts
    3. /
  3. Long Sleeve Shirts

Oversized Long Sleeve Shirts

(16)
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Denim Short-Sleeve Polo
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Denim Short-Sleeve Polo
S$79
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Long-Sleeved T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Long-Sleeved T-Shirt
S$59
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Long-Sleeved T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Long-Sleeved T-Shirt
S$59
Nike Life
Nike Life Men's Midweight Crew
Nike Life
Men's Midweight Crew
S$129
Book
Book Nike Men's Long-Sleeve Basketball T-Shirt
Book
Nike Men's Long-Sleeve Basketball T-Shirt
S$65
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Polo Top
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Polo Top
S$59
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Woven V-Neck Long-Sleeve Top
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Woven V-Neck Long-Sleeve Top
S$69
Nike
Nike Women's Long-Sleeve Basketball T-Shirt
Bestseller
Nike
Women's Long-Sleeve Basketball T-Shirt
S$65
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Polo Top
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Polo Top
S$59
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Women's Oversized Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Jordan Flight
Women's Oversized Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's Slim Short-Sleeved Cropped T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Women's Slim Short-Sleeved Cropped T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Satin Long-Sleeve Top
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Satin Long-Sleeve Top
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Jersey Tunic
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Jersey Tunic
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Satin Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Satin Long-Sleeve Top
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Jersey Tunic
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Jersey Tunic
30% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Poplin
Nike Sportswear Chill Poplin Women's Oversized Woven Long-Sleeve Striped Top
Nike Sportswear Chill Poplin
Women's Oversized Woven Long-Sleeve Striped Top
30% off