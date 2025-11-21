  1. Football
    2. /
  2. Shoes
    3. /
  3. Studs & Spikes

Older Kids Bestsellers Football Studs & Spikes

Football
Kids 
(0)
Kids Age 
(1)
Shop By Price 
(0)
Sports 
(1)
Colour 
(0)
Collections 
(0)
Athletes 
(0)
Tier 
(0)
Shoe Height 
(0)
Surface 
(0)
Technology 
(0)
Size 
(0)
Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 10 Club
Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 10 Club Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 10 Club
Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
S$65
Nike United Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy
Nike United Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike United Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
S$115
Nike United Jr Phantom 6 High Academy
Nike United Jr Phantom 6 High Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike United Jr Phantom 6 High Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
S$125
Nike United Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
Nike United Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike United Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
S$115
Nike United Jr Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike United Jr Phantom 6 Low Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike United Jr Phantom 6 Low Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
S$115
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
S$99
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
S$115
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
S$119
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
S$115
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
S$239